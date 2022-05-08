The SEC Softball tournament field is set. Here are the matchups and game times

The SEC softball tournament bracket is set, with Arkansas taking the No. 1 seed, followed by Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Those four teams all secured a double-bye in Gainesville. Kentucky was in a three-way tie in the standings with Florida and LSU, but won the tiebreaker. The Gators are the No. 5 seed and LSU the No. 6 seed.

Missouri follows at No. 7 and with Ole Miss' 4-2 win over Georgia Sunday, the Rebels took the No. 8 seed and Georgia fell to No. 9. The final four seeds in order are Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

The single-elimination tournament begins with one game on Tuesday night and ends with the championship Saturday. The rest of the first round plays Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The first and second round games will all be broadcast on SEC Network and the semifinal and championship game will be on ESPN2.

Here are the first round matchups and game times:

Tuesday

No. 12 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Mississippi State, noon

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Florida vs. Texas A&M-South Carolina winner, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

No. 3 Tennessee vs. LSU-Mississippi State winner, noon

No. 2 Alabama vs. Missouri-Auburn winner, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kentucky vs. Florida-Texas A&M/South Carolina winner, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss-Georgia winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 5 p.m.

