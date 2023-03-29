SEC Softball Power Rankings: Georgia and Tennessee sit alone at the top

Three weeks of conference play are in the books and it is shaping up to be another exciting year of softball in the Southeastern Conference.

Like in baseball, every team has a winning record overall; nine are ranked in the various national polls.

Looking back at last weekend’s action, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers continue their hot pace of play by winning their series against Mississippi State and Alabama respectively. Auburn got back on track by sweeping Missouri, and LSU took two of three from Ole Miss.

This weekend features two ranked vs. ranked matchups including No. 4 Tennessee at No. 25 Texas A&M, and No. 15 Georgia hosting No. 16 Kentucky for a three-game set.

Here is how the teams stack up in our power rankings after the second week of conference play:

Missouri Tigers (20-14, 1-8 SEC)

Things have not been easy for the Tigers as of late. Their lone conference win came against the No. 11 Florida Gators in the first week of SEC play, but being swept by the No. 25 Auburn Tigers this weekend makes them losers of five SEC games in a row.

Ole Miss Rebels (20-14, 1-5 SEC)

The Rebels found a way to take a 5-1 victory over the No. 11 LSU Tigers this weekend to keep them out of last place, but Ole Miss still has a lot of work to do if climbing up is something it is interested in.

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-8, 1-5 SEC)

It was a tough decision between Alabama and South Carolina for the 12 spot, but the Crimson Tide’s resume is considerably better. The Gamecocks got swept by the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their last conference outing.

Alabama Crimson Tide (24-10, 2-4 SEC)

The Crimson Tide gave the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers a fight this weekend, winning one game and remaining competitive in all three.

LSU Tigers (26-6, 4-5 SEC)

LSU is a good team with a lot of potential, but not beating Ole Miss convincingly this weekend and barely putting up a fight against Tennessee the previous weekend leaves a lot to be desired.

Story continues

Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 4-5 SEC)

If you haven’t caught on by now, the SEC is tough. The Aggies followed up being swept by the Georgia Bulldogs with winning a hard-fought series against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Florida Gators (24-7, 3-3 SEC)

It took a minute, but here is a team without a losing record in conference play. The Gators dropped two out of three games against the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks on the road this weekend, but it happens. This is a talented team.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10, 3-2 SEC)

Something is going right for the Bulldogs on the diamond in 2023. Mississippi State has a winning record in conference play but has a tough stretch coming up against Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Alabama.

Arkansas Razorbacks (24-9, 5-4 SEC)

The Hogs are on fire. They have won two series in a row against Alabama and Florida and are looking to keep it going against Mississippi State this weekend.

Auburn Tigers (25-9, 4-2 SEC)

Auburn swept Missouri this past weekend and looks to stay hot against the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend. Six conference wins in a row is a very real possibility.

Kentucky Wildcats (20-7, 4-2 SEC)

Things didn’t go well for the Wildcats against the Aggies this week. They have the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

Tennessee Volunteers (27-2, 8-1 SEC)

Tennessee is good, they don’t put teams in the top five for nothing. The Volunteers are just on fire right now.

Georgia Bulldogs (27-6, 7-1 SEC)

The Bulldogs have won nine games in a row. That is not easy in this league.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire