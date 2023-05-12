SEC softball postseason honors, All-SEC teams announced, Alabama places four on All-SEC honors

Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
The SEC all-conference softball awards were announced on Friday morning and, while Alabama softball didn't take home any of the major awards, it still had four players named to All-SEC teams.

Montana Fouts, the Crimson Tide ace, was named to the first team. The honor is the fourth of Fouts; career, all first team. The only year she was not named was 2020, when COVID-19 shortened the season and no honors were given.

Fouts is joined by Ashley Prange, the Tide's home run leader, on the first team. It is the second straight first-team honor for Prange. Jenna Johnson and Larissa Preuitt earned second-team honors.

Tennessee and Georgia lead the way with four first-team selections, with Tennessee picking up two conference-wide honors in freshman and coach of the year.

The Crimson Tide will continue its SEC Tournament at approximately 6 p.m. CT on Friday vs. the winner of Tennessee and Florida on ESPN 2.

Full SEC Softball Honors

  • Player of the Year: Skylar Wallace, Florida

  • Pitcher of the Year: Maddie Penta, Auburn

  • Freshman of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

  • Coach of the Year: Karen Weekly, Tennessee

All-SEC Softball First-Team

  • Montana Fouts, Alabama

  • Ashley Prange, Alabama

  • Chenise Delce, Arkansas

  • Maddie Penta, Auburn

  • Charla Echols, Florida

  • Skylar Wallace, Florida

  • Jayda Kearney, Georgia

  • Sydney Kuma, Georgia

  • Sara Mosley, Georgia

  • Shelby Walters, Georgia

  • Erin Coffel, Kentucky

  • Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

  • Ali Kilponen, LSU

  • Donnie Cobourne, South Carolina

  • McKenna Gibson, Tennessee

  • Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

  • Zaida Puni, Tennessee

  • Ashley Rogers, Tennessee

  • Julia Cotrrill, Texas A&M

  • Rylen Wiggins, Texas A&M

All-SEC Softball Second-Team

  • Jenna Johnson, Alabama

  • Larissa Preuitt, Alabama

  • Hannah Camenzind, Arkansas

  • Kristina Foreman, Arkansas

  • Cylie Halvorson, Arkansas

  • Rylin Hedgecock, Arkansas

  • Reagan Johnson, Arkansas

  • Denver Bryant, Auburn

  • Nelia Peralta, Auburn

  • Kendra Falby, Florida

  • Reagan Walsh, Florida

  • Jaiden Fields, Georgia

  • Madison Kerpics, Georgia

  • Sydney Berzon, LSU

  • Ciara Briggs, LSU

  • Taylor Pleasants, LSU

  • McKenzie Redoutey, LSU

  • Alex Honnold, Missouri

  • Jenna Laird, Missouri

  • Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

  • Koko Wooley, Texas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team

  • Pitcher: Maddie Penta, Auburn

  • Catcher: Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

  • First Base: Raleen Gutierrez, LSU

  • Second Base: Sydney Kuma, Georgia

  • Shortstop: Taylor Pleasants, LSU

  • Third Base: Charla Echols, Florida

  • Left Field: Tate Whitley, Ole Miss

  • Center Field: Clara Briggs, LSU

  • Right Field: McKenzie Redoutey, LSU

