SEC softball postseason honors, All-SEC teams announced, Alabama places four on All-SEC honors
The SEC all-conference softball awards were announced on Friday morning and, while Alabama softball didn't take home any of the major awards, it still had four players named to All-SEC teams.
Montana Fouts, the Crimson Tide ace, was named to the first team. The honor is the fourth of Fouts; career, all first team. The only year she was not named was 2020, when COVID-19 shortened the season and no honors were given.
Fouts is joined by Ashley Prange, the Tide's home run leader, on the first team. It is the second straight first-team honor for Prange. Jenna Johnson and Larissa Preuitt earned second-team honors.
Tennessee and Georgia lead the way with four first-team selections, with Tennessee picking up two conference-wide honors in freshman and coach of the year.
The Crimson Tide will continue its SEC Tournament at approximately 6 p.m. CT on Friday vs. the winner of Tennessee and Florida on ESPN 2.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET: SEC Softball Tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, TV info
COACHES PAY: SEC softball: Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M have league's highest-paid coaches
Full SEC Softball Honors
Player of the Year: Skylar Wallace, Florida
Pitcher of the Year: Maddie Penta, Auburn
Freshman of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Karen Weekly, Tennessee
All-SEC Softball First-Team
Montana Fouts, Alabama
Ashley Prange, Alabama
Chenise Delce, Arkansas
Maddie Penta, Auburn
Charla Echols, Florida
Skylar Wallace, Florida
Jayda Kearney, Georgia
Sydney Kuma, Georgia
Sara Mosley, Georgia
Shelby Walters, Georgia
Erin Coffel, Kentucky
Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
Ali Kilponen, LSU
Donnie Cobourne, South Carolina
McKenna Gibson, Tennessee
Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
Zaida Puni, Tennessee
Ashley Rogers, Tennessee
Julia Cotrrill, Texas A&M
Rylen Wiggins, Texas A&M
All-SEC Softball Second-Team
Jenna Johnson, Alabama
Larissa Preuitt, Alabama
Hannah Camenzind, Arkansas
Kristina Foreman, Arkansas
Cylie Halvorson, Arkansas
Rylin Hedgecock, Arkansas
Reagan Johnson, Arkansas
Denver Bryant, Auburn
Nelia Peralta, Auburn
Kendra Falby, Florida
Reagan Walsh, Florida
Jaiden Fields, Georgia
Madison Kerpics, Georgia
Sydney Berzon, LSU
Ciara Briggs, LSU
Taylor Pleasants, LSU
McKenzie Redoutey, LSU
Alex Honnold, Missouri
Jenna Laird, Missouri
Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
Koko Wooley, Texas A&M
SEC All-Defensive Team
Pitcher: Maddie Penta, Auburn
Catcher: Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
First Base: Raleen Gutierrez, LSU
Second Base: Sydney Kuma, Georgia
Shortstop: Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Third Base: Charla Echols, Florida
Left Field: Tate Whitley, Ole Miss
Center Field: Clara Briggs, LSU
Right Field: McKenzie Redoutey, LSU
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: SEC softball postseason awards, All-SEC teams announced