Kentucky football's Ray Davis finishes with third-highest single-game total in program history

Ray Davis has already established himself as an important part of Kentucky’s offense in Wildcat football’s first four games of the 2023 college football season.

In Saturday’s rout against No. 23 Florida, he made himself not only a national name, but also a player who is starting to be linked to the Heisman Trophy conversation. And he did it all before halftime. The Wildcats took a 23-7 lead into halftime, with Davis on pace for an offensive performance that would be among the best in Kentucky football and SEC history.

Davis finished the afternoon with 280 yards in a 33-14 victory against the Gators as his team moved to 5-0 on the season. His yardage total is the third-highest in a game in Kentucky history and the 17th-best single-game mark in SEC history.

With a 5-yard run with about 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Davis got to 264 yards, the highest single-game rushing total for any FBS player this season. He finished the drive with 276 yards, putting him 23 yards behind the Kentucky single-game rushing record and eight behind the second-place mark on that list.

On just 11 carries in the first half, Davis rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns, along with a 9-yard touchdown reception. Florida entering the SEC East meeting allowing just 82 rushing yards per game and 2.88 yards per carry, both of which ranked it among the top 20 FBS teams.

Here's a look at the SEC and Kentucky football single-game rushing records, which Davis is inching ever closer toward with his already-impressive outing vs. the Gators:

What is the SEC single-game rushing record?

The SEC single-game rushing record is 321 yards, reached by Vanderbilt’s Frank Mordica in 1978 against Air Force and Arkansas’ Darren McFadden against South Carolina in 2007.

Kentucky players account for three of the top 17 single-game rushing totals in SEC history, led by Williams’ 299 yards at No. 6 on the list.

Frank Mordica: 321 yards vs. Air Force (1978)

Darren McFadden: 321 yards vs. South Carolina (2007)

Emmitt Smith: 316 yards vs. New Mexico (1989)

Curtis Kuykendall: 307 yards vs. Miami (1944)

Tre Mason: 304 yards vs. Missouri (2013)

Moe Williams: 299 yards vs. South Carolina (1995)

What is Kentucky's single-game rushing record?

Kentucky’s record for rushing yards in a game is 299, achieved by Moe Williams in 1995 against South Carolina. Only 30 minutes into the game, Davis is within striking distance of the fourth-highest single-game mark of 238 yards, held by Williams and Ivy Joe Hunter.

Given how little time has elapsed, it’s difficult, if not impossible, to not wonder where Davis will finish the afternoon from a statistical standpoint. He has himself in position to etch his name in the record books for both his school and conference.

Moe Williams: 299 yards vs. South Carolina (1995)

Lynn Bowden Jr.: 284 yards vs. Louisville (2019)

Ray Davis: 280 yards vs. Florida (2023)

Moe Williams: 272 yards vs. Cincinnati (1995)

Moe Williams: 238 yards vs. Mississippi State (1995)

Ivy Joe Hunter: 238 yards vs. Vanderbilt (1986)

Ray Davis stats vs. Florida

Here are the numbers Davis has posted thus far against Florida (last updated in the third quarter).

26 carries

280 yards

10.8 yards per carry

Three rushing touchdowns

One reception

9 receiving yards

One receiving touchdown

Ray Davis' 75-yard touchdown run

With 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Davis was already on his way to a big day against Florida, with 66 rushing yards.

He saved his best for last.

The Vanderbilt transfer broke off a 75-yard touchdown run in which he went largely untouched to help give the Wildcats a 16-0 lead with 23 seconds left in the opening period (the Wildcats’ extra point was blocked).

It was the longest run of Davis’ college career, which began in 2019 at Temple.

With his touchdown scamper serving as an exclamation point, Davis finished the first quarter with 141 rushing yards.

Davis’ run was made possible after one of Florida’s players was penalized for leaping over a Kentucky blocker as the Wildcats were punting from their own end zone, giving them a first down and extending their drive.

Ray Davis' other first-half touchdowns vs. Florida

Though they didn’t cover as much distance, Davis has two other touchdowns so far today.

With about six minutes remaining in the first quarter, he caught a screen from quarterback Devin Leary on a 2nd-and-4 at the Florida 16-yard line – seven yards behind the line of scrimmage – and ran past a pair of defenders before he was wrapped up by Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber at the 5. However, he kept his feet churning and push ahead, moving Kimber with him. Two Wildcats offensive linemen, Dylan Ray and Eli Cox, came over and helped him in that charge forward, ultimately getting him past the pylon and into the end zone.

The 9-yard touchdown catch and run extended Kentucky’s lead to 10-0.

With the Wildcats up 16-0, Davis added a three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter on a 1st-and-goal, when he against barreled through a Florida defender – this time, edge rusher Kelby Collins – to reach the end zone.

His third rushing score came in the third quarter, when he plowed into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown run that came as Florida had one extra defender on the field.

