SEC sets Week 8 college football TV schedule

The Southeastern Conference has set the TV schedule for Week 8. On Oct. 21, the SEC will have just five games.

Georgia and Florida have bye weeks in Week 8 ahead of the Georgia-Florida game. Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M all also have bye weeks in Week 8.

The SEC’s top conference game in Week 8 is the Tennessee at Alabama game. Tennessee upset Alabama in an all-time great game last season. The Crimson Tide will look to get revenge against the Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 21. The Tennessee-Alabama game will be televised on CBS.

Week 8 also features Army at LSU, Mississippi State at Arkansas, South Carolina at Missouri, and Ole Miss at Auburn.

The SEC currently has seven teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Tennessee-Alabama game is our top pick for Georgia football fans to watch in Week 8. Could the Volunteers upset Alabama again?

College football’s Week 8 also features Duke at Florida State, Penn State at Ohio State, Utah at USC, and Washington State at Oregon.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire