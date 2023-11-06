SEC sets Week 12 TV schedule

The Southeastern Conference has announced the full Week 12 college football TV schedule.

Week 12 features seven SEC teams playing against non-Power Five opponents: LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, and Mississippi State. That really waters down the SEC schedule in Week 12. Vanderbilt has a bye week. We wish teams did not schedule non-Power Five opponents this late in the season, but most of them are trying to get extra rest and preparation ahead of rivalry week.

Georgia-Tennessee is the best game of Week 12. Additionally, Florida plays at Missouri and Kentucky plays at South Carolina. Both Florida and South Carolina could be fighting to remain bowl eligible.

Georgia Bulldogs will hit the road to play the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 18. Kickoff for the Georgia-Tennessee game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

Georgia hosts Ole Miss before facing Tennessee. The Volunteers play at Missouri before hosting Georgia in Week 12.

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are 9-0 to start the 2023 college football season. Georgia has not lost a road game since playing at Alabama in 2020. The Bulldogs are the SEC’s final remaining undefeated team.

Tennessee has a winning streak of their own. The Volunteers have not lost at home since Nov. 13, 2021, when Tennessee lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 41-17.

