SEC sets potential game times for Georgia-Ole Miss

The Southeastern Conference has set three potential game times for the Georgia-Ole Miss game. The SEC’s game of the week on CBS for Week 11 is still being determined.

The conference has three potential options: Ole Miss at Georgia, Florida at LSU, and Tennessee at Missouri. It is still being determined which game will be on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET, which game will be televised on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET, and which game will be on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If Georgia and Ole Miss both take care of business on Nov. 4, then the SEC will likely put Georgia-Ole Miss in the 3:30 p.m. ET game. Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M in Week 10 and No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 14 Missouri.

The SEC has a full slate in Week 11 with other action including Alabama at Kentucky, Vanderbilt at South Carolina, Auburn at Arkansas, and Mississippi State at Texas A&M.

If Georgia and Ole Miss both win in Week 10, then Georgia would be 9-0 and Ole Miss would be 8-1 entering their Nov. 11 clash. Ole Miss’s lone defeat is to Alabama, so they are not out of the College Football Playoff picture yet.

