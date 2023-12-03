SEC schools in US LBM Coaches Poll after conference championships

It was a wild weekend for college football’s conference championship games, which featured a few mismatches and one major upset.

The Southeastern Conference’s title game was a thriller that saw the Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta, snapping the latter’s 29-game winning streak and putting the Dawgs’ College Football Playoff hopes in peril.

The US LBM Coaches Poll was released on Sunday after championship games, with Alabama tied for fourth with the Texas Longhorns — which along with ‘Bama’s three first-place votes should make the CFP decision even spicier.

The Southeastern Conference is represented overall by six schools in the top 25, led by the Tide followed by the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 6) and Missouri Tigers (No. 9) to round out the top 10. The Ole Miss Rebels (No. 11), LSU Tigers (No. 13) and Tennessee Volunteers (No. 23) also cracked the top 25.

No other conference school received any votes.

