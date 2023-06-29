An SEC school is trying to flip 2025 Ohio State football commit

It was a surprise when Georgia safety Jontae Gilbert decided to commit to Ohio State almost a year ago.

The fact the he committed to the Buckeyes wasn’t a surprise, it was more the timing of the pledge. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 175 pound defensive back made his decision extremely early for a class of 2025 prospect.

This meant that the Ohio State coaching staff would have to continue to recruit Gilbert hard until he signs, nearly 2 years from his commitment day. It also meant fending off the big-time SEC schools that typically recruit his state well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Not many expected Tennessee to be a challenger to flip the Buckeye commit, but Gilbert arrived at the Rivals NextGen Pro Day Camp wearing Volunteer gloves.

2025 four-star safety and Ohio State commit in the Tennessee gloves – one of many teams trying to flip him 🧐@Dale_Dowden / @TennesseeRivals pic.twitter.com/oZI1IaBdg6 — Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2023

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we have seen this with a Buckeye commit wearing another schools gloves, see Kayin Lee from last year’s cycle. We all knew this was going to be a fight until the end with Gilbert, but didn’t really expect Tennessee to be a school challenging Ohio State.

More!

Top three wide receivers in the Big Ten for 2023 Top three Big Ten running backs for 2023 Top three Big Ten quarterbacks heading into 2023 Ohio State has decided what uniform it’ll wear when Penn State visits Ohio State left a positive impression on 2025 wide receiver

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire