SEC school announces baseball head coaching change

dan harralson
·1 min read

South Carolina’s baseball season came to an end on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament Raleigh Regional.

The Gamecocks (37-25, 13-17 SEC) were eliminated by James Madison, 2-0.

South Carolina announced head coach Mark Kingston will not return in 2025. He served as the Gamecocks’ head coach from 2018-24, compiling a 217-155 (83-96 SEC) record.

Kingston became the 30th head coach in South Carolina program history on June 30, 2017.

Tennessee completed a three-game series sweep against the Gamecocks between May 16-18 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols defeated South Carolina, 4-1, in the series finale to clinch a Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire