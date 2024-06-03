SEC school announces baseball head coaching change

South Carolina’s baseball season came to an end on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament Raleigh Regional.

The Gamecocks (37-25, 13-17 SEC) were eliminated by James Madison, 2-0.

South Carolina announced head coach Mark Kingston will not return in 2025. He served as the Gamecocks’ head coach from 2018-24, compiling a 217-155 (83-96 SEC) record.

Kingston became the 30th head coach in South Carolina program history on June 30, 2017.

Tennessee completed a three-game series sweep against the Gamecocks between May 16-18 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols defeated South Carolina, 4-1, in the series finale to clinch a Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire