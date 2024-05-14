SEC schedules released, OU women only face Texas once

May 14—The league format for the soon-to-be expanded SEC was released this week for men's and women's basketball, giving Oklahoma its first look at who it will be playing in its first season in the conference.

Dates, times and television information have not yet been announced. On the men's side, teams in the SEC will play a 19-game conference schedule in 2024-25 and every team will play the other 15 teams at least once.

The men's teams will face three opponents twice, home and away. Two of those opponents are permanent, while the third will rotate to a different opponent every season.

The Sooners will play Texas, Missouri and Texas A&M both home and away in their first season.

The women's teams will only play one opponent home and away and the other 14 teams once for a 16-game conference schedule. Home and away opponents aren't permanent and will rotate every season.

The Sooners will play longtime conference foe Missouri twice in 2024-25.

Baranczyk's squad will only face Texas at home, marking the first season since 1996-97 in which the Sooners didn't face the Longhorns in Austin. They will instead travel to face Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The women's SEC tournament will be held on March 5-9 in Greenville, South Carolina.

The conference schedule for men's basketball will begin on Jan. 4 and end on March 8. The tournament for the men's side will be in Nashville on March 12-16.

Head coach Porter Moser's fourth season will include road trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M.

Oklahoma will officially become a member of the SEC on July 1.

