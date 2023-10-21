SEC schedule today: Tennessee vs. Alabama highlights top college football games of Week 8

A rematch of Alabama and Tennessee's epic showdown from a season ago headlines the SEC schedule in Week 8.

The Vols defeated the Crimson Tide 52-49 at Neyland Stadium last season, which vaulted Tennessee to No. 3 in the rankings the next week. On Saturday, No. 15 Tennessee travels to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 8 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Rounding out the SEC slate on Saturday is Mississippi State vs. Arkansas; South Carolina vs. No. 20 Missouri; No. 12 Ole Miss vs. Auburn; and Army vs. No. 19 LSU. Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are on bye.

Can the Vols beat the Crimson Tide in back-to-back years for the first time since 2003-04? Can Josh Heupel become only the third coach to beat Nick Saban in consecutive seasons at Alabama?

There's only one way to find out. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the SEC's schedule in Week 8, including times, dates, TV info and scores:

SEC football Week 8 schedule

Matchup Location Time (CT) TV Mississippi State at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 11 a.m. ESPN No. 15 Tennessee at No. 8 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 2:30 p.m. CBS South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri Columbia, Mo. 2:30 p.m. SEC Network No. 12 Ole Miss at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 6 p.m. ESPN Army at No. 19 LSU Baton Rouge, La. 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

SEC football results from Week 8

