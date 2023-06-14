SEC schedule release: OU football set to host Alabama in 2024, per report

The OU football team has one more season left in the Big 12 Conference, but the Sooners will find out Wednesday night which teams they will face in 2024 as first-year members of the Southeastern Conference.

All 16 SEC teams will play an eight-game league schedule in 2024 when OU and Texas arrive.

ESPN's Chris Low reported Wednesday that all 14 current SEC schools will face either OU or Texas in 2024. Low also reported that OU will host Alabama in 2024.

The full list of opponents will be announced at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

How has OU football fared against SEC schools?

Alabama

OU record against: 3-2-1

Last meeting: 2018 (45-34 loss in Orange Bowl)

First meeting: 1962 (8-5 loss in Orange Bowl)

Record in Norman: 1-0 (2002)

Record in Tuscaloosa: 1-0 (2003)

Notable: The teams have split two meetings since Nick Saban became the Crimson Tide’s head coach. OU won 45-31 in the 2013 Sugar Bowl. … OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai spent the 2021 season as Alabama’s cornerbacks coach.

OU record against: 10-4-1

Last meeting: 2001 (10-3 win in Cotton Bowl)

First meeting: 1899 (11-5 win in Fayetteville)

Record in Norman: 3-2-1 (Last in 1926)

Record in Fayetteville: 5-1 (Last in 1918)

Notable: The teams have not met on either school’s campus since 1925, when OU won 13-6 in Norman. … OU won the 1918 meeting in Fayetteville — its last game there — 103-0 in 1918.

Auburn

OU record against: 2-0

Last meeting: 2016 (35-19 win in Sugar Bowl)

First meeting: 1971 (40-22 win in Sugar Bowl)*

Record in Norman: Never met

Record in Auburn: Never met

Notable: Both meetings have taken place in the Sugar Bowl. … Former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery is the Tigers’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

OU record against: 1-1

Last meeting: 2020 (55-20 win in Cotton Bowl)

First meeting: 2008 (24-14 loss in BCS Championship Game)*

Record in Norman: Never met

Record in Gainesville: Never met

Notable: The Gators have played just one game in the state of Oklahoma in their history — a 1949 matchup at Tulsa.

Georgia

OU record against: 0-1

Only meeting: 2017 (54-48 2OT loss in Rose Bowl)

Record in Norman: Never met

Record in Athens: Never met

Notable: The programs were scheduled to play in Norman in 2023 and in Athens in 2031, but those games were wiped out following OU’s move to the SEC.

OU record against: 2-1

Last meeting: 1982 (29-8 win in Lexington)

First meeting: 1950 (13-7 loss in Sugar Bowl)*

Record in Norman: 1-0

Record in Lexington: 1-0

Notable: Mark Stoops, whose brother Bob coached the Sooners from 1999-2016, is the Wildcats’ head coach while longtime OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops coaches inside linebackers. Former OU assistant Jay Boulware is Kentucky’s running backs/special teams coach.

OU record against: 1-2

Last meeting: 2019 (63-28 loss in Peach Bowl)

First meeting: 1949 (35-0 win in Sugar Bowl)*

Record in Norman: Never met

Record in Baton Rouge: Never met

Notable: The teams were scheduled to meet in 2027 in Norman and 2028 in Baton Rouge after originally agreeing to meet in 2018 in Norman and 2019 in Baton Rouge. The first scheduled dates were pushed back for scheduling reasons, then the second were canceled due to OU’s move to the SEC.

OU record against: 0-1

Only meeting: 1999 (27-25 loss in Independence Bowl)

Record in Norman: Never met

Record in Oxford: Never met

Notable: The lone meeting came in Shreveport, Louisiana, to end Bob Stoops’ first season, beginning the Sooners’ current streak of bowl games, behind only Georgia in active bowl streaks.

Mississippi State

OU record against: Never met

Notable: The Bulldogs are one of six Power 5 teams the Sooners have never faced. Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Sout Carolina are the others.

Missouri

OU record against: 67-24-5

Last meeting: 2011 (38-28 win in Norman)

First meeting: 1902 (22-5 loss in Columbia)

Record in Norman: 32-8-5

Record in Columbia: 31-16

Notable: The programs were in the same conference from 1920, when OU joined the Missouri Valley, until 2012, when the Tigers joined the SEC. … Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz was born in Norman.

OU record against: 3-1

Last meeting: 2015 (31-24 2OT win in Knoxville)

First meeting: 1938 (17-0 loss in Orange Bowl)

Record in Norman: 1-0

Record in Knoxville: 1-0

Notable: The programs were scheduled to meet in 2020 in Norman and 2024 in Knoxville before the first meeting was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … Former OU quarterback Josh Heupel, who led the Sooners to the 2000 national championship and spent 2006-14 on Bob Stoops’ staff, is the Volunteers’ head coach.

OU record against: Never met

Notable: Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was an OU assistant from 2018-20. … Former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler could play in a potential 2024 game should he choose to use his COVID year of eligibility.

Texas

OU record against: 50-63-5

Last meeting: 2022 (49-0 loss in Dallas)

First meeting: 1900 (28-2 loss in Austin)

Record in Dallas: 44-50-4

Record in Norman: 1-3

Record in Austin: 2-7-1

Notable: The game has been played in Dallas every year since 1929. … It has been a conference game every season since 1996 (the teams also met in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2018), as well as 1915-17 and 1919.

Texas A&M

OU record against: 19-12

Last meeting: 2012 (41-13 loss in Cotton Bowl)

First meeting: 1903 (6-0 win in Bryan, Texas)

Record in Norman: 13-2

Record in College Station: 4-6

Notable: The last meeting came in Texas A&M’s first season after moving to the SEC from the Big 12. Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 229 yards and two scores.

Vanderbilt

OU record against: 2-0-1

Last meeting: 1977 (25-23 win in Norman)

First meeting: 1933 (0-0 tie in Norman)

Record in Norman: 1-0-1

Record in Nashville: 1-0

Notable: The scoreless tie in 1933 is one of 16 in OU’s history. Only four occurred after that matchup. The Sooners’ last scoreless tie came in the 1942 Bedlam matchup.

*-Year listed is season in which game was played, even if played the next year.

