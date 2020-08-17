SEC schedule release: LSU to begin title defense against Mike Leach-led Mississippi State

Before it unveils its full schedule for the 2020 college football season, the SEC gave fans a taste of what the season could look like by revealing the Week 1 slate.

The group of matchups is highlighted by LSU beginning its quest for another national title at home against Mississippi State, now coached by Mike Leach. Alabama, after missing the College Football Playoff for the first time in the format’s history, will open up play on the road against Missouri. Additionally, Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss tenure will begin with a home game against Florida.

The SEC announced July 30 that it is planning to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule that will begin on Sept. 26. Since then, the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their fall seasons altogether due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC, along with the ACC and Big 12, is pushing forward, however. The conference, which usually plays an eight-game league schedule, added two SEC games to each team’s schedule on Aug. 7.

The full SEC schedule will be released at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, but here’s a look at what we’ll see in Week 1 should the season come to fruition.

Alabama at Missouri

Missouri, entering its first season with Eli Drinkwitz as head coach, received a brutal draw with Alabama and LSU as its two new opponents created by the updated scheduling format. The Tigers will get the Alabama game out of the way in Columbia for Drinkwitz’s debut, and it will also mark the first official game of the post-Tua era for the Crimson Tide.

Florida at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin is back in the SEC and will make his Ole Miss coaching debut against Florida. The Gators are 21-5 in their first two seasons under Dan Mullen and are looking to leapfrog Georgia in the SEC East standings in 2020.

Georgia at Arkansas

Like Drinkwitz and Missouri, another new coach — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman — got a tough draw with his team’s added games. A visit from Georgia, the three-time defending SEC East champions, will kick things off for Pittman in Fayetteville. The game will also mark the debut of a new UGA quarterback — either Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman or USC transfer JT Daniels.

Kentucky at Auburn

In perhaps the most evenly matched game of Week 1, Kentucky will head to The Plains for the first time since 2009. UK no longer has Lynn Bowden wreaking havoc as a Wildcat quarterback, but the Wildcats are very strong in the trenches on both sides of the ball. For Auburn, it’s Year 2 with Bo Nix leading a very talented offense.

Mississippi State at LSU

With Mike Leach in the fold, Mississippi State’s new-look Air Raid offense will make its debut in Death Valley, albeit under much different circumstances than your usual fall Saturday in Baton Rouge. LSU won’t have Joe Burrow or any of its other recent NFL draftees, but the Tigers should still contend for another SEC title.

Tennessee at South Carolina

Tennessee overcame a 1-4 start in 2019 by winning seven of its final eight games to finish 8-5. Will that momentum carry over in 2020? South Carolina, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-8 season and seems to be trending in the wrong direction under Will Muschamp.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Now in Year 3 under Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M has received considerable offseason hype as a potential sleeper pick in the conference. The Aggies have assembled talent as Fisher has put his stamp on the program and will get to put that talent on display against SEC bottom feeder Vanderbilt, which surprisingly elected to keep Derek Mason after a 3-9 season.

