SEC Roundup: A look around the conference

We are approaching the midway point of the 2022 college football season in the SEC. Thus far we have seen the usual suspects standing at the top of the hill with Alabama and Georgia coming into Week 6 with identical 5-0 records.

They have both won their two conference matchups. Not to mention both have survived early season scares. Alabama needed a last-minute field goal to beat Texas in Week 2, while Georgia needed a surge to fend off Missouri on Saturday. This week Alabama takes on Texas A&M, while Georgia and Auburn renew their rivalry game.

Speaking of the Bulldogs, it is Georgia week and the shots have already been fired by UGA Wire.

We check in on the rest of the SEC with this roundup on a Tuesday morning. We will also check on the future conference teams, Oklahoma and Texas.

Alabama: Jahmyr Gibbs named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama lost starting quarterback Bryce Young to a right shoulder injury, but it turns out that the explosiveness of Jahmyr Gibbs was all the Tide needed on Saturday. His performance earned him weekly SEC honors with touchdown runs of over 70 yards.

The Tide traveled to Fayetteville and walked out with a massive 49-26 victory. Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter, and that is when the Tide rushing attack took over. Gibbs was monumental in this game as he had 18 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown runs were in excess of 70 yards as well.

Arkansas: Sam Pittman has concerns about Razorbacks' defense

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

This past week the Arkansas Razorbacks took on the Alabama Crimson Tide. After falling down 28-0, they stormed back to close the gap at 28-23. It didn’t last long as the Tide took off once again in their 49-26 victory over the Hogs. Now Pittman has concerns as Arkansas enters the thick of the SEC schedule.

“We just have to continue to work on it,” he said. “Man-coverage has been a problem for us, especially if we don’t get to the quarterback. We just have to continue to be in position better. ”

Auburn: Walk on QB Trey Lindsey earns a scholarship

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

The Auburn Tigers have been hit hard by the injury bug at the quarterback position. It appears that Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada will be done for the season and starter T.J. Finley is dealing with two banged up shoulders leaving the team with just two healthy scholarship quarterbacks. That is changing with walk on Trey Lindsey earning a scholarship. He joins Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner as the only healthy passers on the roster at this point.

With Auburn’s quarterbacks being hit with injury, the Tigers have gained a scholarship player, too. Walk-on Trey Lindsey, who’s been a depth piece for the Tigers’ quarterback room since 2019, was awarded a scholarship, Bryan Harsin said at his Monday press conference. “This guy’s a future coach,” Harsin said of Lindsey. “He brings tremendous value and a lot of things to this team.” – Nathan King, 247Sports

Florida: Backup QB Jalen Kitna impresses in blowout win

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Usually the quarterback headlines in Gainesville belong to starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. However, this week they belong to Jalen Kitna. If the name sounds familiar it should, Jalen is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. His father currently serves as the head coach of Burleson High School in Texas. The younger Kitna played quarterback under his father and signed with Florida in the 2021 recruiting class.

“I’m going to tell you, the last probably two weeks, he’s really grown up a lot. You go back to training camp, probably the fourth or fifth day of training camp, he got injured, so he missed significant time. But since Jack’s injury and he started getting those twos, you’ve seen some growth there. “All the guy does is throw completions in practice and that’s what he did today. Two Thursdays ago he was 100% completion percentage in practice. I don’t know if that’s ever been done. The guy’s a pretty smart player. He’s learned our system. For the most part, the ball went where it was supposed to go today.” – Billy Napier

Georgia: DT Jalen Carter to miss the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry game

Joshua L Jones-USA TODAY Network

The Georgia defense suffered a blow on Saturday as they lost Jalen Carter for at least a week or two. He was injured in the comeback win over Missouri on Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be without star defensive tackle Jalen Carter for at least the next week, head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday. Carter left Saturday’s Week 4 win over Missouri early with a knee injury. Per Smart, it is an injured MCL and Carter will likely miss the Auburn game this coming Saturday. “He’s going to be a week or two,” Smart said. “We don’t know how long it’s going to be but it’s not going to look good for this week.” – UGA Wire

LSU: WR Kayshon Boutte is off to a really slow start

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Last season wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was a touchdown machine, he tallied 9 scoring grabs in six games. But an injury against Kentucky ended his season and now the junior is off to a slow start in 2022. LSU head coach Brian Kelly addressed his star receiver’s production, or lack thereof.

“Part of this is building trust with a new quarterback. Obviously, we’re trying to get him the football. He’s getting a lot of double coverage,” said Kelly. “We’re still winning and he’s happy that we’re winning… He was happy we won the football game. Would he like the ball more? Absolutely. But he’s handled himself in the right way and he continues to work for the team.” There may be more than pride at stake for Boutte. If his lack of production causes a slide in the draft, it could cost him millions. But Kelly said scouts will see the talent, regardless of the production.

Tennessee: Vols to wear Smokey Grey uniforms vs LSU

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

For their road game against the LSU Tigers, Tennessee has announced they will bring back the Smokey Grey uniforms rather than the orange jerseys.

The uniform return is part of a Smokey Grey Series for the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons. Tennessee debuted its Nike Smokey Grey uniform on Oct. 10, 2015 against Georgia at Neyland Stadium. The Vols defeated Georgia, 38-31.

Texas A&M: One word best describes Aggies football

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The word of the day for the Aggies, unconvincing.

Texas A&M fell to Appalachian State, barely beat an unimpressive Miami team and squeaked out a victory over Arkansas thanks to a fortuitous defensive score and the aforementioned bizarre missed kick. Look, you cannot take the 3-1 record from the Aggies. But the confidence meter, on a 1-10 scale, probably isn’t reading higher than a 4 or 5 in College Station

Oklahoma: "We're gonna be fine" - OC Jeff Lebby

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One of the future SEC schools looked rough on Saturday. The Oklahoma Sooners were run out of the stadium against TCU, 55-24. Once Dillon Gabriel left the game after a late hit, the offense had no hopes of a comeback victory. However, the offensive coordinator believes that the team will be just fine.

“We got to shake back, and we got to play one play at a time,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said after the game. “That was the stress and the strain of probably as much of anything that was frustrating there in the first half. Was that it was literally all we got to do is just go play one play at a time. Go get a score, we’ll get a stop. We’ll get in a situation where you got a chance to cut it to 10 or cut it to seven and offensively. We didn’t do it. And that’s on us.”

Texas: Longhorns a favorite in the Red River Rivalry

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Oklahoma, they are renewing their Red River Rivalry with the Texas Longhorns this weekend. Texas are the favorites in this matchup for the first time in a long while.

It marks the first time since the 2009 season that Texas is favored in this matchup. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Longhorns a 68% chance to take down the Sooners. Texas and Oklahoma both march into the game with identical 3-2 records on the season. The Longhorns are coming off a dominant 38-20 victory over West Virginia while the Sooners got taken to the woodshed against TCU.

