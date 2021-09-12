SEC Roundup: How the conference fared in week two action

The LSU Tigers were able to get their first win of the season as they defeated McNeese 34-7. Meanwhile, around the SEC saw a conference matchup between the Missouri Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats. Which team got the upper hand in the SEC East standings?

Plenty of ranked teams were in action with Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Auburn taking part in the week two slate of games. The Aggies got a scare in Denver from an old foe, the Colorado Buffaloes.

Overall the conference went 12-2 in their games, only Tennessee would fall in the nonconference slate as they hosted Pitt of the ACC. A huge matchup with future SEC implications took place in Fayetteville as Arkansas welcomed the Texas Longhorns.

Would the Longhorns get the last laugh or would the Razorbacks show them what SEC football is all about?

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from the LSU-McNeese game

Let’s go around the SEC as we check in on each game from the conference.

Auburn Tigers vs Alabama State

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It wasn't much of a contest for the second consecutive week for the Auburn Tigers. They defeated Alabama State 62-0 and will prepare to travel to Penn State on Saturday.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs East Carolina

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The graduate assistant turned starting quarterback Zeb Noland led the South Carolina Gamecocks to another victory as they narrowly beat East Carolina 20-17. Next up is the real test for new head coach Shane Beamer as they take on Georgia in Athens.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Pittsburgh

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It was a not-so-great day for the new head coach Josh Heupel as Pitt knocked off the Vols at home, 41-34. Tennessee will host Tennessee Tech next week.

Florida Gators vs South Florida

Matt Pendleton/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Florida Gators were able to best their in-state competition 42-20 but the big game looms next week. The Alabama Crimson Tide make their way to the Swamp.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama-Birmingham

Joshua L. Jones via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No hangover after the huge win for the Georgia Bulldogs. They blasted UAB 56-7 and now begin SEC play against South Carolina on Saturday.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies had a close call on the road, as they narrowly defeated their old Big 12 rivals, Colorado 10-7. The big question is the health of starting quarterback Haynes King. Texas A&M will host New Mexico on Saturday.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mercer

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No worries this week the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, knocked off Mercer 48-14. The young quarterback gets his first taste of SEC action as they will play the Gators in the Swamp.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rivalry renewed as the Arkansas Razorbacks hosted future SEC mates, the Texas Longhorns. The No. 15 team was upset by Arkansas 40-21, they will host Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs North Carolina State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State got off to a 2-0 start after defeating North Carolina State on Saturday, 24-10. Next up for Mike Leach is a road game against Memphis.

Missouri Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

It was a back and forth game between Kentucky and Mizzou. While the Wildcats never trailed, they kept the momentum and won 35-28. Kentucky hosts Chattanooga while Missouri will host Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Austin Peay

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After knocking off Louisville on Monday night, Ole Miss got their second win in six days. The Rebels defeated Austin Peay 54-17 in their home opener. Next week they host Tulane.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Colorado State

Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Despite being outgained 445-342, the Commodores found a way to get a win on the road. Vanderbilt outlasted Colorado State 24-21 for new head coach Clark Lea's first win. Next up they will host Stanford, who is coming off a huge win over USC.

