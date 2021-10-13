SEC Roundtable: Five questions about the conference through week 6

Before we get into week seven of the college football season, we are taking a moment to look back at the first half of the season. For LSU Tigers fans, it wasn’t a great start to their bounceback year. If anything it feels like a re-run of last year’s disappointment. More on that in a moment.

In an effort to look back at the first half and look forward to a wild finish, we start a roundtable discussion. Among the questions will be the biggest surprises of the first half, biggest disappointments, and who we believe will play in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

Joining me in the roundtable will be David Rosenburg (Gators Wire), Eric Bolin (Razorbacks Wire), and AJ Spurr (Roll Tide Wire). We answer five questions about SEC football through the first half of the season.

Which team has been the most surprising through six weeks?

Rosenberg:

Kentucky got the job done against ULM, Missouri, Chattanooga and South Carolina to start the season 4-0, but it was the win over Florida that put them in the national spotlight. Now the Wildcats are 6-0 and heading into a matchup with top-ranked Georgia that warrants an ESPN College Gameday visit. Florida was supposed to be the No. 2 team in the SEC East, but Kentucky has taken that spot with force this season.

Bolin:

Arkansas, definitely. I had this team pegged for a 5-7 season. Maybe 6-6 if they were lucky. And while the second of those two picks is possible, it certainly doesn’t seem likely anymore. I’m not wholly convinced the Razorbacks are a top-15 team, but in a down year for the SEC, they’re certainly taking advantage.

Spurr:

The most surprising team to me has to be Arkansas through these first six weeks. Sure, they lost two games, but one of them was by one point to an offensive juggernaut and the other was to a team that might go all the way to the national championship game unscathed. They are setting themselves up to be a regular competitor and a program that deserves national respect.

Conn:

I am going to go with the Georgia Bulldogs team. I think we all knew that they were going to be a good football team this year, but did we expect them to be that dominant on defense? It looks to be really hard to score points against Kirby Smart’s squad. Does it really matter who is at quarterback with JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett? The Dawgs just keep rolling along.

Which player has been the most surprising through six weeks?

Rosenberg:

Wan’Dale Robinson had 51 catches for 461 yards in 2020 for Nebraska. After transferring to Kentucky, Robinson has eclipsed those numbers six games into the season and leads the SEC in receiving yards. It’s what he can do with the ball after he catches it that makes Robinson so scary. Elusive and agile, Robinson excels at making opposing defenders whiff and extending plays. It’s hard to argue that Robinson isn’t one of the best skill players in all of college football, not just the SEC.

Bolin:

Isaiah Spiller at Texas A&M. The Aggies running back hasn’t been bad. In fact, he’s been pretty good. Fifth in the SEC in yards rushing is nothing to sneeze at. But I also figured he was one of the best backs in the country, a fifth-in-FBS-in-yards-rushing kind of guy. Three touchdowns through six games isn’t enough to earn that distinction.

Spurr:

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral takes the cake. He’s far from perfect, nor was he a necessarily underrated quarterback to start the season, but he’s exceeded all expectations. It feels like it’s been years since the Rebels had a quality quarterback that allowed their offense to be a nationally-recognized threat. Corral is helping Ole Miss move into the modern-look of SEC football.

Conn:

Not to pile on here, but I agree with AJ. I think Matt Corral has been the most surprising. Just the level at which he has played this year and I think he has a real shot at making a run at the Heisman Trophy. Ole Miss has become must-watch TV with how No. 2 is playing this year with that high-octane offense.

Which team has been the biggest letdown?

Rosenberg:

This was supposed to be a bounce-back year for LSU, but a season-opening loss to UCLA for the Tigers has set the tone for another disappointing year. Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte have figured things out on offense, but the defense doesn’t seem capable of stopping much. There’s not much of a running game going on in Death Valley either. If there’s one coach on the hot seat in the SEC right now, it’s Ed Orgeron. Something has to change for LSU.

Bolin:

LSU might be actively bad. Not ‘bad for LSU.’ More like bad for anyone in a power conference. In fairness, I haven’t had an opportunity to watch them too many times this year while covering bonkers Arkansas games that stretch into the evening. But everything I have seen, everything I read, suggests mediocrity at best.

Spurr:

Despite taking down the top-ranked team in the nation, Texas A&M has to be the biggest letdown. Beginning the season ranked top-10 with goals of not only competing for an SEC title, but getting the opportunity to play for a national title. Now, they will end the season having defeated Alabama (raise the banner), but will likely have to settle for a mild bowl game appearance.

Conn:

Can you go anywhere here but LSU? I think the changes to the staff mixed with a lot of returning production, made for a high level of expectation. Sitting at 3-3 after losing two games back-to-back in a manner we didn’t think we would see. There is a reason why all the talk is about Ed O’s future in Baton Rouge.

Which player has regressed from last year?

Rosenberg:

After two explosive weeks to start the year, Gators fans were calling for Dan Mullen’s head after he stuck with Emory Jones at quarterback over Anthony Richardson. Since then, Jones has settled into the starting role just fine and Richardson has fallen off. A hamstring injury sidelined him for a few weeks, and Richardson hasn’t looked the same since returning. Mullen has mentioned that Richardson struggles with making the right reads and that much of his early success was a case of turning broken plays into something positive. Once a major threat to steal the starting quarterback job, Richardson now looks every bit of the freshman backup he is.

Bolin:

I’m not sure Phidarian Mathis has regressed so much as he simply hasn’t shown up to the level I anticipated. We’ll call it regressed, though, because two sacks in Alabama’s first two games felt right for the preseason first-team All-SEC defensive lineman. Since? A sack against Ole Miss was nice and all, but he didn’t much of anything in the Crimson Tide’s loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Spurr:

Bo Nix. Not to say many analysts had high expectations for the Auburn quarterback, but I don’t think many people thought he would be benched, which ultimately led to new head coach Bryan Harsin defending his decision to keep Nix in as the starter. He has moments where he looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but will follow it up by making very questionable decisions. Such inconsistency is hurting him and his team. This season wasn’t going to be a fun one for Auburn anyway, but no one thought the team would look this rough, and it all starts with Nix.

Conn:

Perhaps because I see him every week, but Ty Davis Price is likely the guy for me. Not that he had this All-SEC type season last year. Going into the season without John Emery Jr and a stable of young backs, the team needed him to step up. Outside of the Kentucky game, it just hasn’t been there.

Who will meet in Atlanta for the SEC Championship?

Rosenberg:

Alabama and Georgia. These are still the two best teams in the conference, and they’ll be facing off in Atlanta unless Kentucky pulls off something miraculous. Georgia looks capable of going perfect this year, and we’ve already seen Nick Saban’s team struggle when they aren’t at home. It should be a good one.

Bolin:

Georgia and Alabama are still on-slate. It was always Georgia. That was easy to spot from a mile away. Alabama did show weakness against the Aggies, but Nick Saban doesn’t lose more than a game a season to teams he shouldn’t lose to. Who else is going to jump up and get the Tide? Arkansas? Auburn? Hard to imagine.

Spurr:

Sorry SEC fans, it’s going to be Georgia and Alabama again. This season has definitely shown that other teams are rising and working their way up the ranks in the SEC. However, it may take a few years for Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss and others to get to the point of dethroning the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide. Saban vs. Kirby takes center stage with a playoff appearance on the line for Alabama.

Conn:

Alabama vs Georgia. While the seasons started out great for Arkansas and Kentucky, I just don’t feel like they have the players to compete against the top two in the conference. Great stories but it comes down to coaching, Nick Saban and Kirby Smart are two of the best.

