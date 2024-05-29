SEC reveals new logo at conference meetings in Destin

July 1 marks a brave new world in Oklahoma Sooners Football. OU, along with Texas, will move to the SEC creating a 16-team conference and furthering the powerhouse nature of the league.

The league dropped a new logo, featuring all 16 schools as shared by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

The SEC’s additions of the Red River Rivals creates another level of intrigue in college football. With two more college football powers in the mix, the SEC is a bit more up for grabs. Even if you consider Georgia to be the clear favorite, the group of teams in tier two just got a whole lot bigger.

Now with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league in July, the race for the SEC title “just means more.”

New SEC 16-team logo. Is there room for more schools? pic.twitter.com/cAoukLWkgs — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire