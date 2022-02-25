SEC revealed dates and schedules for the annual media day in July
On Friday the SEC announced the schedule for their annual media day. It will take place over a four-day stretch in mid-July. The coaches will speak at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, the SEC announced in a press release.
The Southeastern Conference today announced the appearance schedule at its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, set to take place July 18-21, returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.
The 2018 version of SEC Football Media Days were also held at the aforementioned venues.
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.
Monday, Jul. 18
Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri Tigers
Tuesday, Jul. 19
Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide
Mike Leach, Mississippi State Bulldogs
Shane Beamer, South Carolina Gamecocks
Clark Lea, Vanderbilt Commodores
Wednesday, Jul. 20
Sam Pittman, Arkansas Razorbacks
Billy Napier, Florida Gators
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs
Mark Stoops, Kentucky Wildcats
Thursday, Jul. 21
Bryan Harsin, Auburn Tigers
Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
The final day is when Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin will get his opportunity to speak at SEC Media Day. The line of questions that he will likely receive will be interesting to say the very least.