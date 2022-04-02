SEC releases statement on Jordan Beck bat incident

No. 1 Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-3 SEC), 6-2, Friday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the first inning, Jordan Beck hit a home run for Tennessee. Beck was ruled out as umpires inspected his bat. His bat did not have an approved sticker for Friday’s Vanderbilt game.

The Southeastern Conference released a statement to Vols Wire regarding the incident.

“In pre-series bat testing, a sticker with the logo of the opposing team is placed on legal bats. There was a sticker on the bat in question, but it was not an appropriate sticker on the bat. It was a sticker from a midweek game. Therefore the bat was deemed illegal.”