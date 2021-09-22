SEC releases Alabama’s full schedule for 2022 season

Despite the 2021 season just getting underway, the SEC dropped the entire schedule for the 2022 season on Tuesday. We already knew who Alabama was going to play but not in what order.

As usual, six SEC West opponents are on tap, with Tennessee and Vanderbilt being the two East crossover games. The “cupcake” nonconference section will consist of Utah State and ULM in the month of September, then Austin Peay right before the Iron Bowl.

Texas is the most eye-popping opponent on the schedule. In the first of a home and home series, Alabama will travel to Austin for the first time in 100 years. And if you are a jersey matchup kind of person, the Crimson Tide in their all-whites against Texas’ burnt orange should be a fun one.

Markdown Steve Sarkisian as another assistant to go up against Nick Saban as well.

Here is Alabama’s full schedule for the 2022 season.

Sept. 3 - Utah State

Utah State will make its second trip to Tuscaloosa to kickoff the 2022 season. Mike Shula's squad hosted the Aggies back in 2004, getting a 48-17 victory.

Sept. 10 - at Texas

At least, we think so. Nobody is quite sure exactly when Texas is going to officially join the SEC. It could be next season, it could be the 2025 season. A large buyout is required and the Longhorns will have to jump through some legal holes. Alabama would have to scramble for another nonconference opponent if Texas joins next year. Unless the SEC wants to keep things in order and just have this be the conference's opening game of the year.

Sept. 17- ULM

Don't flinch, this is not 2007 anymore. Plus, Alabama got the huge ULM monkey off their back during the 2015 national championship season. Sept. 17 will mark the fourth time the Warhawks make it to Tuscaloosa since 2006. A nice buffer between a road game against Texas and the beginning of SEC play.

Sept. 24 - Vanderbilt

The last time Alabama and Vanderbilt faced off against each other, the legend of Tua Tagovailoa was born in a 56-0 blowout. September will include two Group of Five teams, an FCS program, Texas, and the SEC's bottom tier team. Yikes.

Oct. 1 - at Arkansas

In just year two, Sam Pittman has done a great job rebuilding the Arkansas program. Sept. 11's matchup against Texas proved the Razorback faithful can show up for a big game as well. Because of the 52-3 scoreline, it's easy to forget Alabama's offense struggled last year in Fayetteville with under 20,000 fans. Taking Arkansas lightly would be a huge mistake.

Oct. 8 - Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher is positioning Texas A&M to be a constant No. 2 threat in the SEC West. It's been since 2012 since the Aggies have come out victorious but have inched closer every single year. Outside of the traditional rivalries, this could be the most important game on the schedule.

Oct. 15 - at Tennessee

Barring a massive upset this season, by the time the Third Saturday in October kicks off in 2022, it will have been 5,838 days since Tennessee beat Alabama. If you are only going to pack one thing to Knoxville, make it a cigar.

Oct. 22 - Mississippi State

Mississippi State is tied with Tennessee as Alabama's all-time most played opponent at 101. But, the Crimson Tide leads the series 82-16-3. 2006 was the last time the Bulldogs won on the road.

Oct. 29 - BYE

The traditional open week before facing LSU stays in place. A hard reset will be needed as well.

Nov. 5 - at LSU

Judging how the SEC on CBS works, pencil this in for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Alabama has had success in Death Valley, winning the past five on the road. They will try to make it six the first weekend of November.

Nov. 12 - at Ole Miss

Nov. 12 will be the latest Alabama and Ole Miss regular season match-up against each other since the 1915 season. Lane Kiffin probably wishes the home game was happening this season but a late-season game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in 2022 will have to do.

Nov. 19 - Austin Peay

When Austin Peay travels to Tuscaloosa in late November, it will mark the first meeting between the two programs.

Nov. 26 - Auburn

Technically, Nick Saban is a career 5-1 against Auburn at Bryant Denny Stadium. The 2020 matchup saw the head coach sidelined due to COVID-19 although Alabama picked up the victory. Not many words are needed. It's the Iron Bowl. Somehow, someway, the game always delivers.

