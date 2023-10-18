SEC releases 2023-24 preseason basketball rankings

Even though we are in the thick of the 2023 college football season, it doesn’t slow down the rest of college athletics.

The 2023-24 college basketball season is just around the corner and that means it is time for preseason rankings. On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference released its 2023-24 preseason rankings for men’s basketball.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the SEC is set to have its 2023-24 media days to preview the upcoming season.

The SEC is a basketball conference that is on the rise nationally and continues to make strides in becoming one of the premier leagues in the country.

Below is the projected order of finish for SEC men’s hoops this season!

South Carolina finished 11-21 last season including a 4-14 mark in SEC play. The expectations are not much higher heading into this season.

LSU Tigers

LSU finished dead last in the SEC last season winning just two conference games. While the Tigers should be slightly improved this year, it will be tough to climb the standings.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is a team that always seems to hover around the bottom half of the SEC in basketball. Mike White is entering his second season as the Bulldogs head coach and will likely improve their play, but it’s not likely to be enough to rise among the best in the conference.

Vanderbilt Commordoes

Don’t let this fool you, Vanderbilt is a good team with a good coach. While their talent may not be on par with the upper half of the league, the Commodores always make things tough for their opponents.

The Rebels are a team to watch this season. New head coach Chris Beard is one of the top coaches in the country and will have Ole Miss playing well sooner rather than later.

Dennis Gates has quickly improved the Missouri program and will be one of the tougher teams night in and night out this season in the SEC. Don’t sleep on Mizzou.

Florida Gators

Florida will have a lot of new faces this season thanks to the transfer portal but Todd Golden is a solid coach and will have the Gators in every game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Chris Jans had Mississippi State playing well last season and with the Bulldogs returning their top-five scorers, they could be one of the more dangerous teams outside the top five in the league.

Auburn Tigers

Like him or not, Bruce Pearl always has Auburn right in the thick of it in conference play. With the return of Johni Broome, Auburn will be a tough out in the SEC.

Nate Oats has been recruiting at an elite level at Alabama and with the portal additions of Aaron Estrada and Grant Nelson, the Tide should be considered one of the biggest threats to win the SEC.

Kentucky is always one of the most talented teams in the country and should never be counted out in terms of winning the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas is talented and is fresh a run to the Sweet 16. Will the addition of Louisville transfer El Ellis, the backcourt for the Hogs will be among the best in the league.

Texas A&M Aggies

Buzz Williams and the Aggies will be led by star point guard Wade Taylor IV who is one of the best guards in the conference. While they are not just loaded with prospective NBA talent, Coach Williams always seems to get the most out of his team.

Tennessee Volunteers

Rick Barnes has turned Tennessee into one of the best programs in college basketball. With the return of veteran guard Santiago Vescovi, the Vols should be in great shape to make a deep run.

