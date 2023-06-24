SEC recruiting rankings: June update

The month of June has been a busy one in the world of recruiting, especially for the Auburn Tigers.

Hugh Freeze and staff have welcomed a myriad of popular recruits to visit campus, and have been fortunate enough to earn three commitments at this point in the month.

The month started with the Tigers earning two commitments on the same day. Auburn beat out Ole Miss in the pursuit of three-star wide receiver Bryce Cain on June 13. Later that day, four-star safety Kensley Faustin announced that he would also be committing to Auburn.

The third commitment of the month was the most notable. Joseph Phillips, a four-star linebacker from nearby Tuskegee, chose Auburn over Georgia. Phillips is now Auburn’s second-highest-ranked commit for the 2024 cycle, and his commitment is declared a monster win for Freeze on the recruiting trail.

In other refreshing news, three 2024 commits announced that they would be “shutting down” their recruitment. Joining four-star quarterback Walker White by doing this trend are tight end Martavious Collins, running back J'Marion Burnette, and defensive back A'mon Lane.

As the month of June begins its final lap, here’s a look at how Auburn stacks up in recruiting with the rest of the SEC according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 78 3 0 0 3

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 49 9 0 1 7

Auburn

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 39 8 0 6 2

Vanderbilt

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 37 13 0 0 13

Texas A&M

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 29 10 0 6 4

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 27 8 3 4 1

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 25 11 0 6 5

Ole Miss

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 22 13 0 4 8

Mississippi State

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 21 13 0 5 8

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 13 12 0 8 4

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 10 14 0 9 5

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 7 18 0 11 7

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 3 16 2 9 4

Georgia

National Ranking Commits 5 star 4 star 3 star No. 1 20 3 11 6

