SEC recruiting rankings following Jayln Crawford’s commitment to Auburn

Auburn has, without a doubt, become relevant again in the recruiting scene.

Over the last two weeks, Hugh Freeze has reeled in three more commitments for the 2024 cycle. Most recently, four-star cornerback Jayln Crawford joined the group as he selected Auburn over Florida and LSU.

How has his commitment affected Auburn’s place in the rankings? Since July 4, Auburn has jumped 11 spaces in the overall rankings, and has moved up one spot in the SEC rankings.

Auburn’s SEC placement is a little lower than most fans would like to see, and it is all about “quantity over quality.” Crawford became Auburn’s sixth four-star commit of the cycle, which is impressive. However, Auburn only has 11 commits for the 2024 cycle, which is tied with Missouri for the fewest within the SEC.

The addition of several quality commits will boost the Tigers even more, and are in a great condition to make that happen.

Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings following the commitment of Jayln Crawford.

Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 57 11 0 2 8 148.0 James Madison II (4-star WR)

Kentucky

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 44 14 0 3 10 183.25 Cutter Boley (4-star QB)

Auburn

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 37 11 0 9 2 191.6 Walker White (4-star QB)

Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 34 21 0 2 19 199.14 Dontae Carter (3-star S)

Mississippi State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 28 16 0 5 11 206.5 JJ Harrell (4-star WR)

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 26 13 0 8 5 209.07 Zion Kearney (4-star WR)

Ole Miss

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 25 17 0 3 14 210.25 Kamron Beavers (4-star DL)

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 21 13 0 8 5 215.45 Josiah Thompson (4-star OT)

Texas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 20 14 0 8 6 218.76 Jerrick Gibson (4-star RB)

Arkansas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 17 16 0 9 7 229.25 Selmon Bridges (4-star CB)

Tennessee

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 15 16 0 11 5 236.43 Jake Merklinger (4-star QB)

LSU

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 13 18 0 13 5 238.73 Trey’Dez Green (4-star TE)

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 8 18 1 15 2 252.94 Cam Coleman (5-star WR)

Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 5 14 3 8 3 256.53 Julian Sayan (5-star QB)

Florida

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 3 20 2 11 7 275.19 DJ Lagway (4-star QB)

Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking No. of commits 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars 247Sports points Top recruit No. 1 26 3 17 6 311.68 Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)

