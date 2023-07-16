SEC recruiting rankings following Jayln Crawford’s commitment to Auburn
Auburn has, without a doubt, become relevant again in the recruiting scene.
Over the last two weeks, Hugh Freeze has reeled in three more commitments for the 2024 cycle. Most recently, four-star cornerback Jayln Crawford joined the group as he selected Auburn over Florida and LSU.
How has his commitment affected Auburn’s place in the rankings? Since July 4, Auburn has jumped 11 spaces in the overall rankings, and has moved up one spot in the SEC rankings.
Auburn’s SEC placement is a little lower than most fans would like to see, and it is all about “quantity over quality.” Crawford became Auburn’s sixth four-star commit of the cycle, which is impressive. However, Auburn only has 11 commits for the 2024 cycle, which is tied with Missouri for the fewest within the SEC.
The addition of several quality commits will boost the Tigers even more, and are in a great condition to make that happen.
Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings following the commitment of Jayln Crawford.
Missouri
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 57
11
0
2
8
148.0
James Madison II (4-star WR)
Kentucky
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 44
14
0
3
10
183.25
Cutter Boley (4-star QB)
Auburn
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 37
11
0
9
2
191.6
Walker White (4-star QB)
Vanderbilt
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 34
21
0
2
19
199.14
Dontae Carter (3-star S)
Mississippi State
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 28
16
0
5
11
206.5
JJ Harrell (4-star WR)
Oklahoma
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 26
13
0
8
5
209.07
Zion Kearney (4-star WR)
For more Oklahoma football news, visit Sooners Wire.
Ole Miss
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 25
17
0
3
14
210.25
Kamron Beavers (4-star DL)
South Carolina
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 21
13
0
8
5
215.45
Josiah Thompson (4-star OT)
Texas
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 20
14
0
8
6
218.76
Jerrick Gibson (4-star RB)
For more Texas football news, visit Longhorns Wire.
Arkansas
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 17
16
0
9
7
229.25
Selmon Bridges (4-star CB)
For more Arkansas football news, visit Razorbacks Wire.
Tennessee
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 15
16
0
11
5
236.43
Jake Merklinger (4-star QB)
For more Tennessee football news, visit Vols Wire.
LSU
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 13
18
0
13
5
238.73
Trey’Dez Green (4-star TE)
For more LSU football news, visit LSU Tigers Wire.
Texas A&M
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 8
18
1
15
2
252.94
Cam Coleman (5-star WR)
For more Texas A&M football news, visit Aggies Wire.
Alabama
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 5
14
3
8
3
256.53
Julian Sayan (5-star QB)
For more Alabama football news, visit Roll Tide Wire.
Florida
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 3
20
2
11
7
275.19
DJ Lagway (4-star QB)
For more Florida football news, visit Gators Wire.
Georgia
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
247Sports points
Top recruit
No. 1
26
3
17
6
311.68
Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)
For more Georgia football news, visit UGA Wire.