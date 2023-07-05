SEC recruiting rankings following D’Angelo Barber’s commitment to Auburn

Auburn football received great news on the fourth of July, as three-star linebacker D'Angelo Barber announced his commitment to the program.

His commitment is another step in the right direction for Auburn, as Barber is the No. 25 player from the state of Alabama for the 2024 cycle. Barber, a linebacker from Clay-Chalkville High School, has three other teammates who are considered to be top-25 players in the state of Alabama. Auburn is working to sway fellow Clay-Chalkville Cougar Mario Craver from his Florida lean, and landing his teammate may help matters.

How much does Barber’s commitment affect Auburn’s recruiting rankings? Recruiting in the SEC experienced quite a shakeup on Tuesday, as five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman announced that he would be taking his talents to Texas A&M, spurning favorite, Auburn.

Here’s a look at the updated SEC recruiting rankings following the Independence Day holiday, as compiled by 247Sports.

Missouri

National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 59

10

0

2

7

Cameron Keys (4-star CB)

 

Auburn

Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics
National Ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 48

9

0

6

3

Walker White (4-star QB)

 

Kentucky

National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 45

13

0

3

8

Cutter Boley (4-star QB)

 

Vanderbilt

National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 35

19

0

0

18

Markeis Barrett (3-star ATH)

 

Mississippi State

National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 27

15

0

6

9

JJ Harrell (4-star WR)

 

Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 25

10

3

5

2

Julian Sayin (5-star QB)

Ole Miss

National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 22

17

0

4

12

Kamron Beavers (4-star DL)

 

Arkansas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top recruit

No. 19

14

0

7

7

Charleston Collins (4-star DL)

South Carolina

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 16

13

0

8

5

Kam Pringle (4-star OT)

 

Tennessee

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 12

15

0

10

5

Jake Merklinger (4-star QB)

LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 10

18

0

13

5

Tre’dez Green (4-star TE)

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 9

16

1

10

5

Cam Coleman (5-star WR)

Florida

National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 3

17

2

10

5

DJ Lagway (5-star QB)

Georgia

National ranking

No. of commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Top commit

No. 1

23

3

13

7

Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)

