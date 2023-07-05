SEC recruiting rankings following D’Angelo Barber’s commitment to Auburn
Auburn football received great news on the fourth of July, as three-star linebacker D'Angelo Barber announced his commitment to the program.
His commitment is another step in the right direction for Auburn, as Barber is the No. 25 player from the state of Alabama for the 2024 cycle. Barber, a linebacker from Clay-Chalkville High School, has three other teammates who are considered to be top-25 players in the state of Alabama. Auburn is working to sway fellow Clay-Chalkville Cougar Mario Craver from his Florida lean, and landing his teammate may help matters.
How much does Barber’s commitment affect Auburn’s recruiting rankings? Recruiting in the SEC experienced quite a shakeup on Tuesday, as five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman announced that he would be taking his talents to Texas A&M, spurning favorite, Auburn.
Here’s a look at the updated SEC recruiting rankings following the Independence Day holiday, as compiled by 247Sports.
Missouri
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 59
10
0
2
7
Cameron Keys (4-star CB)
Auburn
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 48
9
0
6
3
Walker White (4-star QB)
Kentucky
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 45
13
0
3
8
Cutter Boley (4-star QB)
Vanderbilt
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 35
19
0
0
18
Markeis Barrett (3-star ATH)
Mississippi State
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 27
15
0
6
9
JJ Harrell (4-star WR)
Alabama
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 25
10
3
5
2
Julian Sayin (5-star QB)
For more Alabama recruiting news, visit Roll Tide Wire.
Ole Miss
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 22
17
0
4
12
Kamron Beavers (4-star DL)
Arkansas
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top recruit
No. 19
14
0
7
7
Charleston Collins (4-star DL)
For more news on Arkansas recruiting, visit Razorbacks Wire.
South Carolina
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 16
13
0
8
5
Kam Pringle (4-star OT)
Tennessee
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 12
15
0
10
5
Jake Merklinger (4-star QB)
For more news on Tennessee recruiting, visit Vols Wire.
LSU
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 10
18
0
13
5
Tre’dez Green (4-star TE)
For more LSU recruiting news, check out LSU Tigers Wire.
Texas A&M
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 9
16
1
10
5
Cam Coleman (5-star WR)
For more Texas A&M recruiting news, visit Aggies Wire.
Florida
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 3
17
2
10
5
DJ Lagway (5-star QB)
For more news on Florida recruiting, visit Gators Wire.
Georgia
National ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 1
23
3
13
7
Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)
For more Georgia recruiting news, visit UGA Wire.