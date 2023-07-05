SEC recruiting rankings following D’Angelo Barber’s commitment to Auburn

Auburn football received great news on the fourth of July, as three-star linebacker D'Angelo Barber announced his commitment to the program.

His commitment is another step in the right direction for Auburn, as Barber is the No. 25 player from the state of Alabama for the 2024 cycle. Barber, a linebacker from Clay-Chalkville High School, has three other teammates who are considered to be top-25 players in the state of Alabama. Auburn is working to sway fellow Clay-Chalkville Cougar Mario Craver from his Florida lean, and landing his teammate may help matters.

How much does Barber’s commitment affect Auburn’s recruiting rankings? Recruiting in the SEC experienced quite a shakeup on Tuesday, as five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman announced that he would be taking his talents to Texas A&M, spurning favorite, Auburn.

Here’s a look at the updated SEC recruiting rankings following the Independence Day holiday, as compiled by 247Sports.

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 59 10 0 2 7 Cameron Keys (4-star CB)

Auburn

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 48 9 0 6 3 Walker White (4-star QB)

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 45 13 0 3 8 Cutter Boley (4-star QB)

Vanderbilt

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 35 19 0 0 18 Markeis Barrett (3-star ATH)

Mississippi State

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 27 15 0 6 9 JJ Harrell (4-star WR)

Alabama

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 25 10 3 5 2 Julian Sayin (5-star QB)

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 22 17 0 4 12 Kamron Beavers (4-star DL)

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top recruit No. 19 14 0 7 7 Charleston Collins (4-star DL)

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 16 13 0 8 5 Kam Pringle (4-star OT)

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 12 15 0 10 5 Jake Merklinger (4-star QB)

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 10 18 0 13 5 Tre’dez Green (4-star TE)

Texas A&M

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 9 16 1 10 5 Cam Coleman (5-star WR)

Florida

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 3 17 2 10 5 DJ Lagway (5-star QB)

Georgia

National ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 1 23 3 13 7 Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)

