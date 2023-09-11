SEC recruiting rankings after 4-star LB committed to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to have nation’s best recruiting class in the 2024. The SEC is the best recruiting conference in the nation. The conference has three programs in the top five of the national recruiting rankings and six programs in the top 10.

Georgia looks poised to retake the country’s recruiting crown in the class of 2024. Recruits are committing historically early, so fans should anticipate a lot flipped commitments and recruiting drama down the stretch.

SEC signees in the class of 2024 will be the first ones to exclusively play in the expanded 16-team conference that will feature Oklahoma and Texas.

We are predicting that Florida is going to tumble in the recruiting rankings. The Gators are not going to impress recruits this season and may lose a few top prospects to Georgia in the process.

How are the SEC football recruiting rankings shaping up in September?

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

National recruiting ranking: No. 51

Total commitments: 13 (nine three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 88.24

All recruit and team rankings are per 247Sports.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 42



Total commitments: 20 (18 three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 86.60

The Tennessean

National recruiting ranking: No. 38



Total commitments: 17 (12 three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 88.10

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 32



Total commitments: 16 (11 three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 88.38

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 21



Total commitments: 22 (15 three-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 88.77

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 20



Total commitments: 19 (eight four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 89.56

Get more Arkansas news, analysis, and opinions on Razorbacks Wire

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 19



Total commitments: 15 (eight four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.00

Texas Longhorns

Austin American-Statesman

National recruiting ranking: No. 17



Total commitments: 17 (10 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.92

Get more Texas news, analysis, and opinions on Longhorns Wire

Auburn Tigers

The Montgomery Advertiser

National recruiting ranking: No. 14



Total commitments: 18 (13 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.80

Get more Auburn news, analysis, and opinions on Auburn Wire

LSU Tigers

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

National recruiting ranking: No. 10



Total commitments: 23 (16 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.64

Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 8



Total commitments: 23 (11 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 90.84

Get more Oklahoma news, analysis, and opinions on Sooners Wire

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 7



Total commitments: 20 (14 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 91.67

Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire

Texas A&M Aggies

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 5



Total commitments: 21 (18 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 92.05

Get more Texas A&M news, analysis, and opinions on Aggies Wire

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 4



Total commitments: 19 (11 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 92.36

Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire

Florida Gators

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

National recruiting ranking: No. 3



Total commitments: 21 (14 four-star commitments)

Average commitment rating: 92.13

Get more Florida news, analysis, and opinions on Gators Wire

Georgia Bulldogs

(AP Photo/Brett Davis)

National recruiting ranking: No. 1



Total commitments: 27 (four five-star commitments and 18 four-star commitments)

[lawrence-auto-related count=2]

Average commitment rating: 93.66

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire