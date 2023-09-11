SEC recruiting rankings after 4-star LB committed to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to have nation’s best recruiting class in the 2024. The SEC is the best recruiting conference in the nation. The conference has three programs in the top five of the national recruiting rankings and six programs in the top 10.
Georgia looks poised to retake the country’s recruiting crown in the class of 2024. Recruits are committing historically early, so fans should anticipate a lot flipped commitments and recruiting drama down the stretch.
SEC signees in the class of 2024 will be the first ones to exclusively play in the expanded 16-team conference that will feature Oklahoma and Texas.
We are predicting that Florida is going to tumble in the recruiting rankings. The Gators are not going to impress recruits this season and may lose a few top prospects to Georgia in the process.
How are the SEC football recruiting rankings shaping up in September?
Missouri Tigers
National recruiting ranking: No. 51
Total commitments: 13 (nine three-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 88.24
All recruit and team rankings are per 247Sports.
Vanderbilt Commodores
National recruiting ranking: No. 42
Total commitments: 20 (18 three-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 86.60
Kentucky Wildcats
National recruiting ranking: No. 38
Total commitments: 17 (12 three-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 88.10
Mississippi State Bulldogs
National recruiting ranking: No. 32
Total commitments: 16 (11 three-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 88.38
Ole Miss Rebels
National recruiting ranking: No. 21
Total commitments: 22 (15 three-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 88.77
Arkansas Razorbacks
National recruiting ranking: No. 20
Total commitments: 19 (eight four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 89.56
South Carolina Gamecocks
National recruiting ranking: No. 19
Total commitments: 15 (eight four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 91.00
Texas Longhorns
National recruiting ranking: No. 17
Total commitments: 17 (10 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 90.92
Auburn Tigers
National recruiting ranking: No. 14
Total commitments: 18 (13 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 91.80
LSU Tigers
National recruiting ranking: No. 10
Total commitments: 23 (16 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 90.64
Oklahoma Sooners
National recruiting ranking: No. 8
Total commitments: 23 (11 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 90.84
Tennessee Volunteers
National recruiting ranking: No. 7
Total commitments: 20 (14 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 91.67
Texas A&M Aggies
National recruiting ranking: No. 5
Total commitments: 21 (18 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 92.05
Alabama Crimson Tide
National recruiting ranking: No. 4
Total commitments: 19 (11 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 92.36
Florida Gators
National recruiting ranking: No. 3
Total commitments: 21 (14 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 92.13
Georgia Bulldogs
National recruiting ranking: No. 1
Total commitments: 27 (four five-star commitments and 18 four-star commitments)
Average commitment rating: 93.66