SEC ranks near top among college football conferences

CBS Sports released its ranking of the 10 major college football conferences including the Big 12, ACC, and, yes, the SEC.

Sports writer Barrett Sallee has seen enough of the SEC to know the conference is still one of the best, despite its members taking non-conference losses like Utah defeating the Florida Gators in week one.

“The SEC has not looked like its usual self this season — at least not yet,” Sallee said. “However, No. 1 Georgia looks every bit like the monster that it was during the previous two seasons except for the fact that it has struggled early in each of its four games this year.

“There are flaws with the contenders outside of Athens. LSU already has a loss to an ACC power (Florida State), Alabama dropped a game to Texas out of the Big 12 and Florida was dominated in week one by reigning Pac-12 champion Utah. Granted, there have been some big out-of-conference wins for mid- and lower-tier teams out of the SEC, but the conference is way more top heavy than it has been in normal years, and even those “top” teams aren’t as powerful as they should be.”

The Pac-12 ranked at the top of the list.

Sallee mentions how the west coast conference is full of Heisman candidates like Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington pass thrower Micheal Penix Jr.

The Pac-12 has five teams in the USA TODAY Coaches poll, compared to the SEC with seven teams representing the southeast. The Pac-12 also includes four of the top five scoring offenses in the NCAA.

