SEC quarterbacks who have started in a Super Bowl

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford joined the list in 2022

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Joe Burrow became the second LSU quarterback to start a Super Bowl, joining the late David Woodley, who played for the Miami Dolphins. Matthew Stafford became the second Georgia QB to start, joining Fran Tarkenton. What other Super Bowl starting quarterbacks played college ball at SEC schools?

Bart Starr: Alabama

USAT

The great Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr (center) played for the Crimson Tide long before becoming the MVP in Super Bowls 1 and 2.

Joe Namath: Alabama

AP Photo/File

Broadway Joe played for Bear Bryant before leading the New York Jets to a Super Bowl upset for the ages.

Fran Tarkenton: Georgia

(Bill Young/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

The Scrambling Man played college ball in Athens and threw for 2,100 yards and 18 TDs from 1958-60. He ran for 219 yards and 10 touchdowns, too. Tarkenton was Vikings’ QB in Super Bowls 8, 9, and 11.

Ken Stabler: Alabama

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Raiders were led to victory in Super Bowl 11 by the Snake. Stabler threw for 2,196 yards and 18 touchdowns from 1965-67.

David Woodley: LSU

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

David Woodley was the quarterback when the Dolphins lost to Washington in Super Bowl 17. From 1977-79 at Baton Rouge, Woodley threw for 2,081 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also rushed for 829 yards and 15 scores.

Peyton Manning: Tennessee

MICHAEL PATRICK/NEWS SENTINEL

Peyton Manning played in a number of Super Bowls, of course. He went 2-2 and played for two teams, the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. As a Volunteer QB from 1994-97, Manning threw for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns.

Rex Grossman: Florida

AP Photo/Steve Mitchell

In Super Bowl 41, the Gators’ Rex Grossman went against Peyton Manning. The Colts came out on the winning side. In Gainesville, Grossman threw for 9,164 yards and 77 touchdowns from 2000-02.

Eli Manning: Ole Miss

USAT

The Giants won a pair of Super Bowls with Eli Manning as their quarterback. He played college ball in Oxford from 2000-03 and threw for 10,119 yards and 81 touchdowns.

Story continues

Cam Newton: Auburn

USAT

Cam Newton was a No. 1 overall pick of the Carolina Panthers out of Auburn. Newton spent a couple of seasons at Florida before landing with the Tigers. He played the 2010 season there and threw for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns. Newton also rushed for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns. Newton caught one pass at Auburn, a 21-yard TD.

Matthew Stafford: Georgia

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 56 had a pair of starting quarterbacks from SEC schools. First up, the winning QB. Matthew Stafford was a No. 1 overall pick of the Detroit Lions out of Georgia. He played three seasons Between the Hedges and threw for 7,731 yards and 51 touchdowns. In Super Bowl 56, he threw for 283 years and three touchdowns.

Joe Burrow: LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The other QB in Super Bowl 56 was Joe Burrow, who went from the Tigers to the Bengals as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He began college at Ohio State and saw minimal action from 2015-17. He transferred to LSU and lit it up. Burrow threw for 8,565 yards in 2018 and ’19. Burrow threw 76 touchdown passes as a Bayou Bengal. He also rushed for 12 scores. Burrow caught a pass for 16 yards but it did not result in a score. He threw for 263 yard and one touchdown in the loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium last year.

Story originally appeared on List Wire