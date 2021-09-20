SEC Quarterbacks: Passing leaders after three weeks

Wouldn’t you know it, a conference that was once known for defense is all about the pass now. With Mike Leach, Lane Kiffin, and even Steve Sarkisian (until this year) calling plays we have seen the SEC go to the spread offenses. Leach brought the Air Raid attack and passing numbers have soared.

The defensive conference has welcomed the offensive explosions. The LSU Tigers are no different, they used to be a smash-mouth team that played sound defense and ran the ball. They now throw it around as much as anyone not named Leach. We saw Joe Burrow in 2019 and then Mac Jones in 2020 with Alabama light up scoreboards.

This year it could be any one of a handful of talented quarterbacks playing in the SEC. A look at the top five passing leaders in the conference and what is next for them as week four arrives.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Line: 1,083 yards | 8 TDs | 1 INT

Yards Per Game: 361 This Week: LSU Defense (193 YPG)

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Line: 1,006 yards | 9 TDs | 0 INTs

Yards Per Game: 335.3 This Week: Bye

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Line: 897 yards | 9 TDs | 1 INT

Yards Per Game: 299 This Week: Boston College Defense (153 YPG)

Max Johnson, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Line: 863 yards | 11 TDs | 2 INTs

Yards Per Game: 287.7 This Week: Miss St. Defense ( 243.3 YPG)

Bryce Young, Alabama

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Line: 804 yards | 10 TDs | 0 INTs

Yards Per Game: 268 This Week: Southern Miss Defense (204.7 YPG)

