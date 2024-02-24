SEC Quarterback Rankings ahead of 2024 spring football

As the SEC expands to 16 teams in 2024, the conference is stacked at the quarterback position. From former five-star prospects to 2024 Heisman contenders to intriguing transfer additions, there will be some fantastic quarterback play on display this fall in the SEC.

Seven of the last nine Heisman winners have come from Oklahoma and the SEC. Two of those seven were non-quarterbacks, DeVonta Smith and Derrick Henry.

Much of what will determine which teams emerge as SEC title and College Football Playoff contenders will be on the shoulders of the quarterbacks who will lead their team in 2024.

There are some quarterback competitions that need to take place, but here’s our pre-spring ball SEC quarterback rankings.

Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs

Carson Beck had a fantastic year in his first season at the helm for the Georgia Bulldogs. Beck led the SEC in passing yards and was third in the conference in passing touchdowns. He’s one of two favorites to win the Heisman trophy in 2024 and a really good Georgia team will give him every opportunity to have a fantastic season.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels

Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels had just two losses in the 2023 season; to Georgia and Alabama. Dart was tremendous last season, finishing third in the SEC in total touchdowns and combined rushing and passing yards.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide

People are sleeping on Jalen Milroe a bit. As a first-year starter, Milroe totaled 35 touchdowns and finished second in the SEC in NCAA quarterback rating. He was second in the conference in yards per attempt in 2023.

Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns

Quinn Ewers is tied with Carson Beck for the best Heisman odds in the country. The Longhorns are turning over major pieces to their skill positions, but bringing back much of their offensive line. They’ll be good again, but can Ewers be better than what we saw in 2023?

Brady Cook, Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers finally had a breakout season under Eli Drinkwitz and Brady Cook was a big reason as to why. He was fourth in the SEC in passing yards and had a combined 29 touchdowns. With arguably the best wide receiver in college football to throw to, Luther Burden, Cook should have another strong season in 2024.

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M Aggies

Conner Weigman was off to a really strong start to the 2023 season before a foot injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. In three-plus games, he’d completed 68.9% of his passes for 979 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma Sooners

Jackson Arnold was a five-star quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of the state of Texas. He went deep in the playoffs both years as a starter and amassed huge numbers.

In limited action in 2023, Arnold showed off all the tools that made him one of the highest-ranked prospects in the cycle. He’s got big-time arm strength, great mobility, and is an accurate thrower. If there’s a quarterback that analysts around the SEC and the nation might be sleeping on a bit too much in 2024, it’s Jackson Arnold.

True freshman 5⭐️ QB Jackson Arnold with a DIME to Nic Anderson That's Arnold's 2nd touchdown pass of his true freshman season 🏈pic.twitter.com/f5kvUwHb1q — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 16, 2023

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee Volunteers

Nico Iamaleava is a gifted passer. He was arguably the best player in the 2023 recruiting cycle, depending on where you looked. Head Coach didn’t ask his true freshman quarterback to throw the ball much, but Iamaleava was impactful with his legs, running 15 times for 27 yards and three touchdowns. He’s got a bright future in Heupel’s offense.

Graham Mertz, Florida Gators

In his first year in the SEC, Graham Mertz had the best season of his career, throwing for 2,903 yards, 20 touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 72.9% of his passes. Each of those numbers represents career bests for Mertz after transferring from Wisconsin. Now the sixth-year senior hopes to build off that performance to lead the Gators back to bowl eligibility and beyond.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Grant Nussmeier had a tremendous performance in the LSU Tigers ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin. Still, I need to see more. Though it came in his early years with the Tigers, Nussmeier has shown to be a bit turnover-prone. Expectations will be high following Jayden Daniels Heisman’s season. If he can be the quarterback that beat the Badgers, he’ll climb these rankings in no time.

Blake Shapen, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Blake Shapen has a ton of experience, starting the last two seasons for the Baylor Bears. But it’s mostly been a mixed bag. He’s had games where it looked like he was putting things together and some others that left you scratching your head a bit. He’s a good passer that will benefit from Jeff Lebby’s offense. If he can make improvements in the deep passing game, Shapen gives the Bulldogs a chance to surprise people in Lebby’s first season.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt found themselves a gamer in New Mexico State transfer quarterback Diego Pavia. In the Aggies upset win over Auburn, Pavia completed 67.9% of his passes for 201 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also ran eight times for 35 yards in the win. He’s a dual-threat quarterback that racked up nearly 4,000 yards of offense last season. If he can improve upon his 44.6% completion percentage under pressure, the Commodores could get something going offensively.

Lanorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks

There’s a lot of excitement in Columbus about the future of Lanorris Sellers. A South Carolina native, Sellers was just a three-star quarterback, but he’s got the size, athleticism, and passing ability to be a problem in the SEC.

LaNorris Sellers is going to be a star for the Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/VXOZ7jLq9x — Chris Moxley (@ChrisMoxley19) September 10, 2023

Brock Vandagriff, Kentucky Wildcats

In 2023, Brock Vandagriff completed 66.7% of his passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The former five-star quarterback wasn’t able to carve out a role with the Georgia Bulldogs, but finds a home with Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats. He’s got a lot of talent, which is why he was a five-star quarterback and the No. 17 overall player in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Payton Thorne, Auburn Tigers

Among 11 qualified quarterbacks in the SEC in 2023, Payton Thorne had the lowest passer rating in the conference. In 13 games, he threw for just 16 touchdowns and threw 10 interceptions. He was the only SEC quarterback with double-digit interceptions last year. Thorne’s 6.6 yards per attempt and 6.1 air yards per attempt were the lowest in the conference.

Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks

In two years at Boise State, Taylen Green completed just 59.4% of his passes and averaged under 2,000 yards passing in those two seasons. He’s gotten valuable experience and has great size, but it’ll be a big step going from the Mountain West to the SEC.

