SEC quarterback rankings for 2022 college football season

Pro Football Focus recently released their top-50 FBS quarterbacks for next season, with Georgia passer Stetson Bennett checking in at No. 34 on the list.

We broke the list down even further to see PFF’s SEC quarterback rankings, and Georgia fans may not love where the reigning champ, Bennett, ranks among his conference opponents.

11 teams had quarterbacks rank inside the top-50. The teams did not have a quarterback ranked include Vanderbilt, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Bryce Young, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking: 1

SEC ranking: 1

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler throws at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Overall ranking: 3

SEC ranking: 2

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 55-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Overall ranking: 16

SEC ranking: 3

Will Levis, Kentucky

Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) reacts after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking: 19

SEC ranking: 4

Myles Brennan/Garrett Nussmeier/Jayden Daniels, LSU

Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking: 22

SEC ranking: 5

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and South Alabama Jaguars in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Overall ranking: 23

SEC ranking: 6

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs for a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Overall ranking: 26

SEC ranking: 7

Zach Calzada, Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Overall ranking: 28

SEC ranking: 8

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Overall ranking: 30

SEC ranking: 9

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 10: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Overall ranking: 34

SEC ranking: 10

Luke Altmyer/Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes against the Red team in the first half of The Grove Bowl, Mississippi’s NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Overall ranking: 43

SEC ranking: 11

