SEC Quarterback Power Rankings – Daniels rules, but where’s Jefferson after Week 4?

The college football season is at the quarter pole and four games in, the SEC is not the best in the sport.

It’s an unsual spot for the league, which has been the most dominant for a bulk of the last 20 years. Occasionally, conferences like the Big Ten, ACC or Pac-12 have emerged to challenge for the top spot. Now, at least two of those three are markedly better. And the Big 12 may be, too.

A lot of it has to do with quarterback play. The SEC has the bodies at the position, but for whatever reason, past successes have not turned in to current ones for most.

Enter our Week 4 SEC Quarterback Power Rankings. The initial one of the season, this one takes into consideration a number of factors. A quarterback’s passing totals, rushing totals and his team’s record are major, of course, but so is past success.

That said, for each game that passes, past success becomes less important to the overall ranking.

So, here they are. You’ll disagree wildly, probably. Go for it.

14. Payton Thorne - Auburn

Passing: 49 of 75, 561 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT

Rushing: 33 rushes, 106 yards, 2 TD

Team record: 3-1

Auburn’s biggest issue this season has been quarterback play. Thorne was exposed in Week 4 against a mediocre Texas A&M defense as he went just 6 of 12 for 44 yards.

13. AJ Swann - Vanderbilt

Passing: 93 of 173, 1,290 yards, 11 TD, 7 INT

Rushing: 25 rushes, 28 yards, 1 TD

Team record: 2-3

Swann is being asked to carry the Commodores and when it comes to talent, he deserves better than No. 13. But the higher interception total and Vanderbilt’s lack of success doom him.

12. Conner Weigman - Texas A&M

Passing: 82 of 119, 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT

Rushing: 12 rushes, 63 yards, 2 TD

Team record: 3-1

How much longer will Weigman be here? Max Johnson looked good in relief against Auburn and could take over sooner rather than later.

11. Graham Mertz - Florida

Passing: 84 for 108, 951 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: 23 rushes, (negative)24 yards, 2 TD

Team record: 3-1

Mertz is incredibly efficient, having not thrown for a completion percentage below 70 yet. But against Utah, Florida had him throw 44 times and the Gators were blasted. Read: Game Manager.

10. Jalen Milroe - Alabama

Passing: 44 of 66, 674 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT

Rushing: 38 rushes, 120 yards, 2 TD

Team record: 3-1 overall (2-1 as QB)

Milroe will likely only climb, but he has played in just three of Alabama’s games. He wasn’t spectacular against Ole Miss, throwing for just 225 yards, but his 17-of-21 game will play.

9. Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss

Passing: 65 of 103, 1,096, 7 TD, 2 INT

Rushing: 44 rushes, 219 yards, 3 TD

Team record: 3-1

Dart is defintion of “good, not great.” He can sling it a bit. He can run it a bit. But something always seems…off.

8. Will Rogers - Mississippi State

Passing: 74 of 122, 979 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: 10 rushes, (negative)57 yards, 0 TD

Rogers could certainly tumble as he’s this high largely because of past numbers. But without Mike Leach’s offense – and missing weapons on the outside – Rogers has just been OK.

7. Devin Leary - Kentucky

Passing: 73 of 123, 1,060 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT

Rushing: 9 rushes, (negative)17 yards, 0 TD

Team record: 4-0

Leary’s case is tricky. Kentucky isn’t 4-0 without him, but those five picks and his complete lack of threat running the ball are going to limit him statistically. If the Wildcats keep winning, that won’t matter.

6. Brady Cook - Missouri

Passing: 72 of 100, 1,073 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT

Rushing: 21 rushes, 31 yards, 3 TD

Team record: 4-0

Is this real? Brady Cook was a regular at the bottom of these rankings last year. But Mizzou is perfect and he makes no mistakes. Impossible to tell where he goes from here.

5. Joe Milton III - Tennessee

Passing: 80 of 128, 925 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: 22 rushes, 135 yards, 4 TD

Team record: 3-1

Milton has been a slight disappointment in 2023 after breaking out last year. Tennessee doesn’t have the same caliber of receiver or offensive line that it had last year, which contributes to some of that disappointment.

4. Carson Beck - Georgia

Passing: 93 of 128, 1,184 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: 17 rushes, 38 yards, 2 TD

Team record: 4-0

Speaking of game managers, that’s what Georgia has best at the quarterback position. Beck isn’t Stetson Bennett (and it’s unfair to compare him), but he keeps Georgia No. 1 in the country, anyway.

3. Spencer Rattler - South Carolina

Passing: 95 of 128, 1,242 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT

Rushing: 32 rushes, 64 yards, 1 TD

Team record: 2-2

Rattler puts up statistics like crazy. South Carolina isn’t good enough yet to get the results, though, meaning he could, and likely will, fall.

2. KJ Jefferson - Arkansas

Passing: 76 of 108, 918 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT

Rushing: 47 rushes, 128 yards, 1 TD

Team record: 2-2

Jefferson remains No. 2 because of his past success and his game against LSU on Saturday. Before that, he was falling. He doesn’t appear completely healthy, either, so things could go down.

1. Jayden Daniels - LSU

Passing: 90 of 124, 1,295 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT

Rushing: 45 rushes, 193 yards, 2 TD

Team record: 3-1

Daniels is No. 1 and, frankly, this year, it isn’t even close. He is a true game-changer.

