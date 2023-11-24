SEC quarterback expected to transfer at season’s end

One of the SEC’s most distinguished quarterbacks could be on the market soon.

According to a report by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is expected to enter the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining. The news comes after the Bulldogs’ 17-7 loss to Ole Miss on Thursday night in Starkville, ending their season with a 5-7 record.

Rogers signed with Mississippi State as a member of the 2020 class and was a perfect match for former Bulldogs’ head coach Mike Leach. Under Leach’s leadership, Rogers passed for 10,689 yards and 82 touchdowns in three seasons.

Rogers will be a hot target in the upcoming portal, and it is easy to see why. Not only does Rogers have a proven record of being an efficient passer, but he has plenty of accolades in his suitcase as well. Rogers has won plenty of Player of the Week honors throughout his career from multiple outlets, he is on the watchlist for several awards this season such as the Maxwell and Wuerffel Award, and he owns 29 Mississippi State records.

It is too early to say what the quarterback room will look like for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers next season, but it may be worth taking a look at Rogers.

With Payton Thorne taking control of the offense, the status of Robby Ashford is now something to keep an eye on. If Ashford were to explore the transfer portal following the season, the Tigers would need to add depth to its quarterback room. Adding an experienced quarterback to challenge Thorne while also adding to the development of incoming freshman Walker White could benefit Auburn should they take that route.

Missisissippi State standout QB Will Rogers is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247sports. Ranks No. 2 in SEC history with 12,315 career passing yards and fourth with 94 career passing TDs.https://t.co/qLWU7yitH6 pic.twitter.com/Y3M6GVC7Aw — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 24, 2023

