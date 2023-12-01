SEC program offers Nebraska commitment Isaiah McMorris

New Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is not wasting any time on the recruiting trail. Among the first offers extended by Lebby was to long-time Nebraska commitment Isaiah McMorris.

A native of Omaha and a standout at Bellevue West, McMorris has been committed to the Huskers since June 23, when he committed to the school prior to an official visit. At the time, he chose Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers over offers from Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, USC, and Wisconsin.

Also among those offers was Jeff Lebby’s former employer, the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners were among the top options early on in McMorris’s recruitment before he eventually chose to commit to Nebraska. But now, Lebby hoping to make a few big splashes before the December early signing period, is hoping to change McMorris’s mind over the next few weeks.

Under Lebby’s direction this season, the Oklahoma Sooners posted the third-best scoring offense in all of college football, averaging 43.2 points per game. The Sooners, in the process, had three receivers post over 500+ receiving yards, with Drake Stoops leading the way with 78 receptions for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mississippi State officially tabbed the long-time offensive coordinator on Sunday as the program’s next head coach. The Bulldogs administration is hoping that the former Baylor, UCF, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma assistant can quickly get the program back on track after going 5-7 this season under head coach Zach Arnett and interim head coach Greg Knox.

Arnett was fired as the program’s head coach after just ten games, with the Bulldogs amassing a 4-6 record, including 1-6 in conference play. The former defensive coordinator was originally named the program’s interim head coach last December following the tragic passing of then-head coach Mike Leach before being named the program’s full-time head coach a few days following Leach’s passing.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire