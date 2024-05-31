SEC program in hot pursuit of Penn State commit

The thing about recruiting is that it’s really never over until the prospects are officially signed and enrolled at the school, no matter if they’ve given a commitment or not.

Prospects get flipped all the time, especially in this NIL era where money is now legally allowed to get thrown at recruits.

Penn State is currently in the process of trying to flip top instate quarterback Matt Zollers back to their program even though he’s already committed to Missouri, but they’re going to have to fend off a program who is heavily going after their four-star running back commit.

According to Hunter Shelton of On3, Auburn is still heavily pursuing Alvin Henderson who committed to the Nittany Lions back on April 11.

The Alabama native is listed as the 55th overall player in the 2025 class by ESPN and the fourth-best running back. It was a huge win for Penn State to land someone of this caliber out of state.

But, Henderson is coming off a recent visit to Auburn and there are many people who follow recruiting who believe he is going to wind up staying at home and playing for the Tigers.

“I believe a lot of people close to his recruitment — including myself — believe he’s going to end up at Auburn. Auburn has prioritized him for years, even when Hugh Freeze and Derrick Nix came on. It was kind of a surprise when he committed to Penn State, at least in the days leading up to his commitment,” Auburn insider Jeffrey Lee said on “Inside the Scoop.”

Henderson isn’t the only running back in Penn State’s class as they have two other commitments from Tiqwai Hayes and Kiandrea Barker, but losing him would be a major blow to how strong their 2025 cycle would be on paper.

It will be interesting to see what ultimately comes of this.

The Nittany Lions are schedule to have him on campus for an official visit on June 14 with a chance to firmly lock down his commitment and move him closer to signing.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire