SEC preview, predictions: Are we staring down the prospect of another Alabama-Georgia conference title game?

There’s never a lack of intrigue in the SEC. And the 2020 season may be one of the most intriguing in years.

As conferences across the country moved to league-only schedules, the SEC budged from its longstanding eight conference games per team and went to a 10-game conference-only schedule in 2020.

The extra conference games were fairly benign; Georgia and LSU drew easy opponents from the opposite divisions. But there were a couple spicy matchups added to the slate. Florida now visits Texas A&M and Auburn hosts Tennessee.

Without four non-conference games per team, it’s easy to see how there could be a lot of teams between 4-6 and 6-4 across the SEC this season. Though we don’t envision Alabama or Georgia losing more than one or two games each.

Below we’ve previewed the 14 SEC teams, listed in predicted order of division finish. The teams’ preseason conference title odds from BetMGM are listed in parentheses.

View photos Mac Jones enters the 2020 season as Alabama's QB after starting the final three games of 2019 for the Crimson Tide. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) More

SEC West

1. Alabama (-130)

2019 record: 11-2

The 2020 offseason has made Alabama the clear favorites in the SEC. Mac Jones completed nearly 69 percent of his passes in his relief stint for Tua Tagovailoa and should retain the starting job for 2020, though five-star freshman Bryce Young should get some snaps. RB Najee Harris is back along with WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. They each averaged at least 17 yards a catch in 2019.

Defensively, Alabama returns Shane Lee, Christian Harris and Patrick Surtain, and the usual bevy of four and five-star signees is there to restock the cupboard. Alabama does draw Georgia this year out of the East, but that game is in Tuscaloosa. It’ll be a big surprise if Alabama isn’t one of the four playoff teams this year.

2. Texas A&M (+1600)

2019 record: 8-5

If not now for Texas A&M, then when? We had LSU ahead of the Aggies in our preseason top 25, but LSU’s opt-outs and the potential for more have pushed A&M to No. 2 in our SEC preview. With LSU and Auburn looking like relative division long shots in 2020, A&M returns a senior QB in Kellen Mond and nine defensive starters on a unit that gave up just 210 passing yards per game in 2019. A&M got unlucky when it drew Florida as one of its two extra SEC games, but that game is at least in College Station. We’ll have a good idea of where the Aggies stand in the West on Oct. 3 when A&M travels to Tuscaloosa.

3. LSU (+1200)

2019 record: 15-0

A national title defense is looking more and more unlikely for the Tigers. The wave of departures to the NFL has continued in the weeks leading up to the 2020 season with WR Ja’Marr Chase and NT Tyler Shelvin both opting out of the season. Chase won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the country in 2019 and Shelvin is poised to be an early-round draft pick.

Without them, LSU is now down to just six returning starters pending any other opt-outs. The good news is that there’s still talent returning. QB Myles Brennan will be a more than adequate replacement for Joe Burrow and CB Derek Stingley Jr. could be the best corner in the country. But this sure looks like it is going to be a restocking season for the Tigers.

View photos Terrace Marshall Jr. is now the top returning receiver for LSU. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) More

