New SEC preview has Auburn ranked in middle of pack, three players to watch

The Tigers have been getting more press as their season opener draws closer, and so has the vaunted conference it belongs in.

The SEC has always held its reputation over the years, and 2022 should be no different for what many claim is the best conference in college football. ESPN’s new SEC preview released on Tuesday broke down storylines, players to watch and more for the SEC and, naturally, there’s much talk about the Auburn Tigers.

The article listed Auburn as 10th in the SEC in its conference power rankings, just ahead of Florida and right behind South Carolina. It also listed three Auburn players on its preseason All-SEC team — running back Tank Bigsby, defensive end Derick Hall and kicker Anders Carlson.

The preview also listed Auburn as playing one of its games to watch. Here is what the article had to say about the Tigers’ Oct. 1 matchup against LSU at home:

For a while last winter, it looked like Bryan Harsin might not see a second season as Auburn’s coach after the school launched an internal inquiry into his relationships with players and coaches and left him twisting in the wind. But a resolute Harsin survived and feels like his team only grew stronger through that ordeal. Auburn plays its first five games at home, and the fourth of those is against LSU and first-year coach Kelly. The winner of this one could potentially stake its claim as the surprise of the league this season.

Unfortunately, the championship game prediction from the preview foresees more of the same in the SEC, as it has Alabama defeating Georgia.

