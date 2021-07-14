SEC Preseason Rankings: CFN College Football Preview 2021

The College Football News 2021 SEC preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to finish. This is based on how good we think the SEC teams are going into the 2021 season.

2021 CFN SEC Preseason Rankings: East

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Quick Take: Georgia has recruited as well as anyone, it has the quarterback in JT Daniels, and the defense is as strong as any in America. There aren’t any real excuses – it’s all there to win the SEC Championship and potentially the national title.

Georgia Preview | Schedule

Quick Take: The pressure will be off a bit after a phenomenal 2020 0 it should all be on Georgia in the East. It’s a stretch to call this a rebuilding year, but it’s asking a whole lot to get the passing game going like that again. The Gators are still more than good enough to shoot for at least another East title.

Florida Preview | Schedule

3. Kentucky Wildcats

Quick Take: It’s a rock-solid team that’s going to try to be a bit more explosive. The defense is sound, the running game will be good, and the coaching is top-drawer. Around a fantastic linebacking corps and great O line, the Cats will make some noise.

Kentucky Preview | Schedule

4. Tennessee Volunteers

Quick Take: Josh Heupel has to get the offense going. As long as the Vols start to show more explosion and bring hope to the fan base, it’ll be a good year. There are enough good skill parts around a strong line to expect a quick improvement.

Tennessee Preview | Schedule

5. Missouri Tigers

Quick Take: After getting up to speed under Eliah Drinkwitz, now the Tigers are supposed to be far more consistent and efficient. The linebackers and D line will be the biggest plus, but the O needs to be more dangerous.

Missouri Preview | Schedule

6. South Carolina Gamecocks

Quick Take: Give it time. New head coach Shane Beamer should have a decent starting 22, and the team will be competitive, but it’s going to take a year to start building this all up. The defensive line and running game are good enough to beat the mediocre teams.

South Carolina Preview | Schedule

7. Vanderbilt Commodores

Quick Take: It’s going to be a long climb for new head coach Clark Lea. The receiving corps is good, and the secondary should grow into a plus. It’ll take something big to get an SEC win, but the Commodores miss most of the big boys from the West.

Vanderbilt Preview | Schedule

2021 CFN SEC Preseason Rankings: West

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Quick Take: Defense, defense, defense. A whole lot will be made out of an offense that loses a historic group of talents, but more big-time players are ready to fill in. Until the new guys are up to snuff, the defense – the linebacking corps is special – will take care of everything.

Alabama Preview | Schedule

2. Texas A&M Aggies

Quick Take: It’s all about the quarterback. The Aggies have everything in place to take that big step up and become a College Football Playoff-caliber team, but replacing Kellen Mond matters. Whether it’s Haynes King or Zach Calzada, if there’s production and consistency at the position, look out.

Texas A&M Preview | Schedule

3. LSU Tigers

Quick Take: Here’s the regression to the mean. The Tigers have a ton of talent, and they’ve got the ability to make a push to get to the College Football Playoff. They’re not 2019, and they’re not 2020. They’ll be back among the elite, but that might not be enough in a division with Bama and A&M.

LSU Preview | Schedule

4. Auburn Tigers

Quick Take: There’s a whole lot to like under new head coach Bryan Harsin. The defensive back seven should make up for a few concerns, the running backs are great, and if the receiving corps can reload, there’s reason to think this can be a very, very good team … with a mediocre record. The schedule is brutal.

Auburn Preview | Schedule

5. Ole Miss Rebels

Quick Take: Be very, very afraid. Ole Miss will be that proverbial team that can beat anyone thanks to an unstoppable offense, but could lose to just about anyone with a questionable defense. If that D can do anything consistently well, the Rebels will be a pain in everyone’s behind.

Ole Miss Preview | Schedule

6. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Quick Take: The offense is going to work. Mike Leach – for all his flaws – knows how to get an O rocking, and now he had a year to get the thing to start producing. Lost in the pain of 2020 was a terrific defense that should continue to be solid.

Miss State Preview | Schedule

7. Arkansas Razorbacks

Quick Take: Stick this team in any other division in college football and it’s a factor. Sam Pittman turned things around in his first year – yeah, even with a 3-7 record – and now he should have a better defense and even more explosion on O.

Arkansas Preview | Schedule

