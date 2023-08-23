SEC preseason coaches' All-SEC teams announced

Aug. 22—The SEC Preseason Coaches' All-SEC teams were unveiled on Tuesday. A total of 10 players from Mississippi State and Ole Miss made the cut.

Rebel running back Quinshon Judkins led the way with a first-team selection, while Ole Miss had five additional honorees on the third team: tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Michael Trigg, offensive linemen Jeremy James and Micah Pettus, and defensive end Jared Ivey.

Bulldog playmaker Tulu Griffin appeared as both the 2nd team all-purpose players and the third team return specialist. Mississippi State was also represented Nathaniel Watson on the second team, while Will Rogers and Jett Johnson made the third team.

This is the latest award in a long line for Judkins, who has also already been named to the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Doak Walker Award watch lists in addition to earning Preseason All-America from the AP, CBS Sports/247Sports, The Sporting News, Walter Camp, Lindy's, Athlon and Phil Steele, as well as Preseason All-SEC honors by the SEC media, Walter Camp, Lindy's, Athlon and Phil Steele.

Judkins is coming off a historic freshman season in 2022, during which he was named CBS' National Freshman of the Year, On3's Offensive True Freshman of the Year, the SEC Newcomer and SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as a first-team Freshman All-American by three different publications.

Will Rogers, who ESPN.com said is "the most accomplished passer in the SEC," has thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and he is just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC's all-time leading passer. The senior from Brandon, Miss., has rewritten the Mississippi State record book in his time wearing Maroon and White. He owns 29 different program records, highlighted by 82 career touchdown passes, ranking eighth in SEC history.

Tulu Griffin, a senior from Philadelphia, Miss., has earned a reputation as an elite return specialist and a threat to score anytime he touches the football.

Last season Griffin led the nation in kickoff return yards (32.3 yards per return on 19 kickoffs) while racking up 613 kickoff return yards with one return touchdown in total. In eight of the team's 13 games last season, Griffin returned the kickoff for at least 30 yards. He tied a career-high with 144 return yards and a touchdown in State's overtime victory against Auburn. He has earned 1,333 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns in his career. Griffin also lines up at receiver and has 76 receptions for 832 yards and five scores in his career.

Tupelo native Jett Johnson led the SEC in tackles during the 2022 season with 115 while adding 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and three QB hurries. Johnson combined with Watson last season to be the only Power 5 duo to finish first and second in their respective conferences in total tackles.