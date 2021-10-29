SEC predictions for week 9: Ole Miss falls to Auburn

Whelp. We’ve got limited SEC action this week.

It’s that time of the year when most teams are taking their byes and trying to regroup. This week holds particular interest for Auburn and Ole Miss fans, however, as the two teams face off in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The winner stays in SEC West contention.

I haven’t made public picks in the SEC since week seven, but I am currently 56-16 on the year (77.8%). The coveted 80% win rate is starting to slip away from my grasp. Here’s to a 4-0 weekend. Shouldn’t be very hard given the slate of games.

Here are my SEC predictions for week nine.

Missouri vs Vanderbilt

ESPN FPI prediction: 84.0% (Missouri)

My prediction: Vanderbilt was obliterated by Mississippi State last week. I expect similar results this weekend.

Missouri 49

Vanderbilt 24

No. 1 Georgia vs Florida

ESPN FPI prediction: 80.2% (Georgia)

My prediction: Both of these teams face quarterback issues, and for different reasons. Regardless of who is under center for the Bulldogs, I expect Georgia to be efficient offensively. I’m thinking at least two interceptions thrown by Gators quarterbacks in this game.

Georgia 41

Florida 14

No. 12 Kentucky at Mississippi State

ESPN FPI prediction: 53.4% (Mississippi State)

My prediction: Is there something I’m missing? Why are the Bulldogs favored in this game? Kentucky hasn’t won a game they were expected to struggle in this season, but I don’t expect this to be one of them. Wildcats win.

Mississippi State 27

Kentucky 37

No. 18 Auburn vs No. 10 Ole Miss

ESPN FPI prediction: 58.7% (Auburn)

My prediction: Ole Miss has injuries across the board (Corral isn’t 100%, Braylon Sanders and Johnathan Mingo are out, center Ben Brown is out for the season,), and Corral can’t throw to running backs and slot receivers forever. Auburn gets pressure in this game, which forces Corral and the Ole Miss offense to punt more than often in this game. A rested Auburn team plays keep away and controls the clock by virtue of running the ball effectively and completing short, easy passes. Tigers win.

Auburn 38

Ole Miss 34

