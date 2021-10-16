SEC predictions for week 7

So Alabama lost to Texas A&M.

For the first time since 2007, Alabama lost to an unranked opponent. It was the first time Nick Saban lost to a former assistant. That was one of two games of the year, as Ole Miss had beaten Arkansas in a 52-51 thriller. College football has been amazing this season.

I went 6-1 in my picks last week to put me at 46-14 on the year. This week, five ranked SEC teams are on the road, three of them participating in cross-division games. Here’s to another solid week for my picks in the SEC.

Here are my SEC picks for week seven.

LSU vs No. 20 Florida

ESPN FPI prediction: 72.9% (Florida)

My prediction: Ed Orgeron’s time with LSU is just about spent. After seeing LSU give up over 300 yards rushing to Kentucky last week, I can only imagine what Florida will do to this Tiger defense that is without more than half of its starters.

LSU 23

Florida 40

No. 17 Arkansas vs Auburn

ESPN FPI prediction: 59.7% (Arkansas)

My prediction: Arkansas gives up 5.4 yards per carry. Auburn averages 6.1 yards per carry. That is the most important stat in this game. Auburn gets the ground game going on the road and wins a close one.

Arkansas 29

Auburn 37

Missouri vs No. 21 Texas A&M

ESPN FPI prediction: 77.1% (Texas A&M)

My prediction: Missouri’s run defense is last in the SEC. There’s a theme here for me in these early games: All three home teams have terrible rush defenses. A&M and Spiller will run to victory on the road.

Missouri 20

Texas A&M 31

No. 1 Georgia vs No. 11 Kentucky

ESPN FPI prediction: 95.4% (Georgia)

My prediction: Georgia’s defense smothers Kentucky much like they did to Arkansas. Bulldogs blowout.

Georgia 34

Kentucky 7

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt

ESPN FPI prediction: 92.5% (South Carolina)

My prediction: SEC’s game of the week, right? South Carolina gets a big win for the fans to enjoy.

South Carolina 44

Vanderbilt 10

Mississippi State vs No. 1 Alabama

ESPN FPI prediction: 82.0% (Alabama)

My prediction: I think the SEC West smells blood in the water. Call me crazy… but Mississippi State wins this one. There’s no data to prove that Nick Saban doesn’t bounce back after losses. There’s also no data to prove that Texas A&M should have beaten Alabama before it happened. Bama drops two in a row.

Mississippi State 27

Alabama 23

Tennessee vs Ole Miss

ESPN FPI prediction: 54.0% (Tennessee)

My prediction: ESPN’s FPI thinks the Vols are going to win. This offense for Tennessee has taken off over the past couple of weeks… against two of the worst teams in the conference. Do they get it done against Ole Miss? I’m torn on this one. Give me the Rebels in overtime, but I really don’t feel good about it.

Tennessee 42

Ole Miss 49

(OT)

