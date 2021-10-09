SEC predictions for week 6

I feel like I start every prediction article talking about how wild the previous week was in the SEC.

I doubt we’ll get a rest until cupcake week (before all of the rivalries to wrap up the regular season), and that’s a very good thing if you’re still starved for college football after a watered-down 2020 season. Right now, we’re enjoying the first few courses of the meal. Dessert is week 12, and if you’re full after week 13, make sure to get a to-go box because conference championships, bowls, and the playoff are soon to follow after. What a great time to be a college football fan.

Unfortunately for me, last week was not a good time to be my picks. I went 4-4 last weekend in the SEC, the worst week I’ve had thus far (40-13 on the year). Let’s try and turn it around this week with another pair of top 25 matchups looming on Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs No. 20 Florida

ESPN FPI prediction: 99.1% (Florida)

My prediction: Yikes. Florida is going to take out their frustrations on poor ol’ Vandy. This one could get ugly.

Vanderbilt 6

Florida 52

No. 17 Ole Miss vs No. 13 Arkansas

ESPN FPI prediction: 66.3% (Ole Miss)

My prediction: Give me the Rebels to win this game, but I don’t feel great about it. Arkansas is still in my mind a top 20 team, and they won’t be pushed around again like they were last week.

Ole Miss 38

Arkansas 34

Tennessee vs South Carolina

ESPN FPI prediction: 78.8% (Tennessee)

My prediction: Tennessee’s offense is on fire right now. It won’t slow down at home against South Carolina.

Tennessee 42

South Carolina 17

No. 18 Auburn vs No. 2 Georgia

ESPN FPI prediction: 84.5% (Georgia)

My prediction: Georgia’s dominant offensive and defensive lines will tell the story in this one. An early lead for Auburn slowly dwindles and Georgia shuts down Auburn in the second half.

Auburn 17

Georgia 27

Missouri vs North Texas

ESPN FPI prediction: 81.1% (Missouri)

My prediction: Missouri needs a pick-me-up game. Badly. Have the Tigers replaced Ole Miss as the worst defense in the league?

Missouri 44

North Texas 20

No. 16 Kentucky vs LSU

ESPN FPI prediction: 51.9% (Kentucky)

My prediction: Kentucky has been scraping by in the last four games. The Wildcats are lucky this one is at home. Otherwise, I’d feel differently. ‘Cats win in a close one.

Kentucky 28

LSU 24

Texas A&M vs No. 1 Alabama

ESPN FPI prediction: 85.7% (Texas A&M)

My prediction: This could get ugly for Jimbo & Co. really quickly.

Texas A&M 3

Alabama 48

