SEC predictions: How Tennessee football can distinguish itself by beating Missouri | Adams

Why can’t every football Saturday be like this one? It’s SEC on SEC.

No patsies. No nonconference games. No neutral-site games.

It’s a COVID schedule without the crowd restrictions. Remember 2020? It was all SEC all the time.

Saturdays like this one have become a rarity. So, enjoy it, because next Saturday you will have Alabama vs. Chattanooga, Arkansas vs. FIU, Auburn vs. New Mexico State, LSU vs. Georgia State, Ole Miss vs. UL-Monroe, Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss, Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian, and Vanderbilt vs. Nobody.

I can’t wait.

Tennessee 34. Missouri 30: Vols fans won’t recognize Faurot Field from their previous visit. The stadium has a pulse.

Gone are the good old days when an opposing quarterback could whisper an audible at the line of scrimmage. Now, the Missouri faithful are raising the volume high enough to force a false start or two. On their most rambunctious Saturdays, they could pass for an SEC fan base.

It’s not what I expected. In our SEC Unfiltered podcasts, I’ve often tried to ship the Tigers off to another conference (right after Vanderbilt, of course). Not anymore. Win or lose, Missouri has become fun to watch.

Although I’m reluctant to laud college administrators, I’m starting to wonder if Missouri’s university power brokers knew what they were doing when they raised coach Eliah Drinkwitz’ salary to $6 million a year: When I first heard the news, I asked: “Shouldn’t announcements like that be made on April 1?

But the Tigers are 7-2, and Drinkwitz isn’t coaching them out of games. They also have my favorite candidate for the SEC’s most improved player (if there were such a thing). I once regarded Brady Cook as nothing more than a stopgap measure. He would hold down the starting quarterback job until somebody else came along – and that could have happened at the next practice.

Cook has become a productive dual-threat quarterback. And if Tennessee’s pass rush can’t pressure him anymore than it did Kentucky’s Devin Leary, you can reverse my score prediction.

Georgia 34, Ole Miss 23: The Bulldogs have an uncanny knack of raising their level of play when threatened. Maybe, that's why they have won 26 consecutive games.

The Bulldogs also can handle adversity.

They have kept winning despite losing their best player, tight end Brock Bowers, to injury. They also played the first month of the season without their best wide receiver, Ladd McConkey, and are now without All-American linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who suffered a fractured forearm last week.

LSU 34, Florida 30: If the Gators could lose at home to Arkansas, they could lose at Tiger Stadium to backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier if LSU’s Jayden Daniel can’t play because of injury.

Texas A&M 27, Mississippi State 10: When is a politically minded prosecuting attorney going to charge Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher with stealing money?

If you would compare Fisher’s exorbitant long-term contract to the Aggies won-lost record, you would have all the evidence you needed.

South Carolina 37, Vanderbilt 23: There’s a better chance of a crane falling on a coach’s head at Vanderbilt Stadium than the Commodores beating Tennessee in their regular-season finale. Translation: This is Vanderbilt’s last opportunity to avoid carrying another long losing streak into the off-season.

I’m looking forward to this game for a couple of reasons: Seeing South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler throw passes without duress and hearing Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer express goofy optimism after winning an SEC game for the first time since September.

Remember those glory days when Vanderbilt began the season with back-to-back victories? The Commodores have since lost eight consecutive games.

Arkansas 23, Auburn 20: Unlike Vanderbilt, Arkansas has a fan base. So, when the Razorbacks lost six consecutive games, folks noticed.

They ended their streak last week with a victory over Florida, which begs the question: When a coach (Florida’s Billy Napier) loses to a coach (Arkansas’ Sam Pittman) on the hot seat, does he automatically qualify for the hot seat himself.

As a hot seat enthusiast, I say “yes.”

Alabama 31, Kentucky 13: The Wildcats ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over Mississippi State last week and are already bowl eligible, which means the season is another rousing success for 11th-year Wildcats coach Mark Stoops.

One more thing: Kentucky still owns the MAC. Back in those heady days of September when Kentucky started 5-0, it beat Ball State and Akron. That's not good scheduling. That's great scheduling.

Ball State is last in the MAC West, and Akron is second-to-last in the MAC East.

Record: 71-12 (.855) and 43-26 (.627) against the spread.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

