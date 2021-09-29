SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5
SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 5 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 38-10, ATS: 24-24, Point Total: 26-19-1
Saturday, October 2
Arkansas at Georgia
12:00, ESPN
Line: Georgia -18.5, o/u: 48.5
Tennessee at Missouri
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Missouri -3, o/u: 65
Ole Miss at Alabama
3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -14.5, o/u: 79.5
Troy at South Carolina
3:30, SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -7, o/u: 42.5
Florida at Kentucky
6:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 55
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
7:00, SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -7, o/u: 46
UConn at Vanderbilt
7:30, ESPNU
Line: Vanderbilt -14.5, o/u: 51.5
Auburn at LSU
9:00, ESPN
Line: LSU -3.5, o/u: 54.5
