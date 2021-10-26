SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9
SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 9 of the season.
SEC Results So Far
SU: 57-18, ATS: 42-32-1, Point Total: 39-33-1
Saturday, October 30
Missouri at Vanderbilt
3:00, SEC Network
Line: Missouri -16, o/u: 64
Georgia vs. Florida
3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -14, o/u: 51
Kentucky at Mississippi State
7:00, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -1.5, o/u: 47
Ole Miss at Auburn
7:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -2.5, o/u: 66
