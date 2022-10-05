SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6
SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 6 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Texas A&M at Alabama, Tennessee at LSU, and Arkansas at Mississippi State
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 50-8, ATS 36-20, o/u 32-24
Tennessee at LSU
12:00, ESPNU
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 64
Arkansas at Mississippi State
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -8, o/u: 61.5
Missouri at Florida
12:00, ESPNU
Line: Florida -11, o/u: 54.5
Auburn at Georgia
3:30, CBS
Line: Auburn -29.5, o/u: 49
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -18, o/u: 62
South Carolina at Kentucky
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -10.5, o/u: 49
Texas A&M at Alabama
8:00, CBS
Line: Alabama -24, o/u: 52
