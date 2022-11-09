SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11
SEC schedule and previews for the Week 11 games highlighted by Alabama at Ole Miss, South Carolina at Florida, and LSU at Arkansas
Results So Far
Straight Up 67-21, ATS 51-35, o/u 46-39
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, November 12
Missouri at Tennessee
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -20.5, o/u: 56.5
LSU at Arkansas
12:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -3, o/u: 63.5
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -17.5, o/u: 48.5
Alabama at Ole Miss
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -11.5, o/u: 63.5
South Carolina at Florida
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Florida -7.5, o/u: 58.5
Georgia at Mississippi State
7:00 ESPN
Line: Georgia -16.5, o/u: 53.5
Texas A&M at Auburn
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -1.5, o/u: 49.5
