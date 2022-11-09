SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

SEC schedule and previews for the Week 11 games highlighted by Alabama at Ole Miss, South Carolina at Florida, and LSU at Arkansas

Results So Far
Straight Up 67-21, ATS 51-35, o/u 46-39

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, November 12

Missouri at Tennessee

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -20.5, o/u: 56.5

LSU at Arkansas

12:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -3, o/u: 63.5

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -17.5, o/u: 48.5

Alabama at Ole Miss

3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -11.5, o/u: 63.5

South Carolina at Florida

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Florida -7.5, o/u: 58.5

Georgia at Mississippi State

7:00 ESPN
Line: Georgia -16.5, o/u: 53.5

Texas A&M at Auburn

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -1.5, o/u: 49.5

