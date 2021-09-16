SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 22-6, ATS: 15-13, Point Total: 15-10-1

Saturday, September 18

Chattanooga at Kentucky

12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Kentucky -31, o/u: 48

SE Missouri State at Missouri

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: Missouri -34, o/u: 58.5

New Mexico at Texas A&M

12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Texas A&M -29.5, o/u: 50.5

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee

12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Tennessee -41, o/u: 51

Alabama at Florida

3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -15, o/u: 58.5

Georgia Southern at Arkansas

4:00, SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -23.5, o/u: 52.5

Mississippi State at Memphis

4:00, ESPN2
Line: Mississippi State -3.5, o/u: 64

South Carolina at Georgia

7:00, ESPN
Line: Georgia -32, o/u: 48

Auburn at Penn State

7:30, ABC
Line: Penn State -6, o/u: 53.5

Central Michigan at LSU

7:30, SEC Network
Line: LSU -20, o/u: 60

Stanford at Vanderbilt

8:00, ESPNU
Line: Stanford -12, o/u: 57.5

Tulane at Ole Miss

8:00, ESPN2
Line: Ole Miss -14.5, o/u: 76.5

