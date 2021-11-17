SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 12 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

SEC Results So Far
SU: 70-24, ATS: 54-39-1, Point Total: 49-42-1

College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Saturday, November 20

Charleston Southern at Georgia

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

New Mexico State at Kentucky

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -36, o/u: 60

Tennessee State at Mississippi State

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Arkansas at Alabama

3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -21, o/u: 57.5

Florida at Missouri

4:00, SEC Network
Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 69.5

Auburn at South Carolina

7:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -7.5, o/u: 44.5

South Alabama at Tennessee

7:30, ESPNU
Line: Tennessee -28, o/u: 62

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -36, o/u: 64.5

ULM at LSU

9:00, ESPN2
Line: LSU -29, o/u: 58.5

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Week 12

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

Recommended Stories