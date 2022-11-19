SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

SEC schedule and previews for the Week 12 games highlighted by Georgia at Kentucky, Tennessee at South Carolina, Ole Miss at Arkansas

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Results So Far
Straight Up 72-23, ATS 54-38, o/u 47-45

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, November 19

Austin Peay at Alabama

12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

East Tennessee State at Mississippi State

12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

UMass at Texas A&M

12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network+
Line: Texas A&M -32.5, o/u: 47.5

Florida at Vanderbilt

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Florida -14.5, o/u: 57.5

Georgia at Kentucky

3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -22.5, o/u: 49.5

WKU at Auburn

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 52.5

Tennessee at South Carolina

7:00 ESPN
Line: Tennessee -21.5, o/u: 65.5

Ole Miss at Arkansas

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 60.5

New Mexico State at Missouri

7:30 ESPNU
Line: Missouri -28.5, o/u: 46.5

UAB at LSU

9:00 ESPN2
Line: LSU -14.5, o/u: 52.5

