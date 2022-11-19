SEC schedule and previews for the Week 12 games highlighted by Georgia at Kentucky, Tennessee at South Carolina, Ole Miss at Arkansas

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Results So Far

Straight Up 72-23, ATS 54-38, o/u 47-45

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, November 19

12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

12:00 ESPN+/SEC Network+

Line: Texas A&M -32.5, o/u: 47.5

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Florida -14.5, o/u: 57.5

3:30 CBS

Line: Georgia -22.5, o/u: 49.5

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 52.5

7:00 ESPN

Line: Tennessee -21.5, o/u: 65.5

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 60.5

7:30 ESPNU

Line: Missouri -28.5, o/u: 46.5

9:00 ESPN2

Line: LSU -14.5, o/u: 52.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction

Story originally appeared on College Football News